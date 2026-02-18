Pros and Cons of Lions Trading for Minkah Fitzpatrick

A big name may hit the trade market as the NFL offseason commences in 2026.

Miami Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is reportedly being made available for other teams, according to NFL reports Wednesday. This could be an intriguing target for the Detroit Lions, who have some injury uncertainty heading into the offseason at the safety position.

This news is the latest information amidst a flurry of moves the Dolphins have made in an effort to clean up their salary cap. On Monday, the Dolphins announced that they had released three players including wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and offensive lineman James Daniels. The team also recently released Bradley Chubb.

Fitzpatrick is entering the final year of a four-year extension originally signed as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He began his career with the Dolphins, but was traded to Pittsburgh two games into the 2019 season.

He would play six seasons with the Steelers before heading back to Miami in a trade involving cornerback Jalen Ramsey. The veteran is a three-time All-Pro and has earned Pro Bowl recognition in five seasons, including three years in a row from 2022-24.

Sources: The #Dolphins have had trade talks with teams regarding 5x Pro Bowl S Minkah Fitzpatrick.



Miami released four players earlier this week, including Tyreek Hill, and are in the early stages of resetting the roster under a new regime. pic.twitter.com/bADGD0Ndrj — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 18, 2026

The Lions would be an interesting contender in potential trade talks for Fitzpatrick. In an ideal scenario, the team would be set with Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch roaming the back-half of the defense. However, there are concerns with injuries surrounding both players heading into 2026.

Joseph is currently dealing with a chronic knee injury involving cartilage damage, and some reports on his future and what this injury could do are less than optimistic. Branch, meanwhile, tore his Achilles in December and the length of that recovery could force him to miss the start of next season.

As a result, the safety position may be one of bigger need than previously anticipated. This would potentially make them active in a search for a player to fill any void, and Fitzpatrick would be a high-end option.

On one hand, the addition of Fitzpatrick makes the Lions even more versatile in the secondary. If Joseph and Branch both make quick, full recoveries, Branch could slide back to the nickel position and allow Joseph and Fitzpatrick to roam as safeties.

Durability hasn't been a major issue with Fitzpatrick, as he has appeared in at least 14 games in each of his seasons but one. Even though he wasn't selected for the Pro Bowl in 2025, he was still plenty productive with 82 combined tackles, an interception, a sack and six passes defensed.

The issue for Detroit would come from a financial perspective. Fitzpatrick is still under contract through 2027, and a trade would come with the team taking on $15.6 million for the 2026 season. The Lions are already in the negatives in cap space, and while they can create cap space through restructures and cuts it would be difficult for them to add this contract to their books.

Additionally, Fitzpatrick is likely looking for a trade to a team open to signing him to an extension. The Lions have already committed plenty of funds to retaining their own talent, and the likes of Jahmyr Gibbs, Jack Campbell, Branch and Sam LaPorta would only add money to their books.

While adding Fitzpatrick would be a massive move, it may not be in the best interests of the Lions at this stage. Instead, the team could opt for a younger option who could develop in their first year before taking on a more prominent role in the event that Joseph and Branch struggle to recover long-term.

