Exploring Who Detroit Lions Could Hold Joint Practices With in 2025
The Detroit Lions are now aware of who they will face in the preseason ahead of the 2025 NFL season.
For the first time in three decades, the Lions will participate in the Hall of Fame game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers' last appearance in Canton came in 1994 and the Lions' last played in the ceremonial preseason opener back in 1991.
At the owners meetings, Lions head coach Dan Campbell did not take the opportunity to share who the team could hold joint practices with, only indicating he was hoping it could be two, scheduled against a pair of preseason opponents.
Detroit's popular head coach has often indicated why he sees value in participating in joint practices.
"You get into the same routine, the rut, the mundane and you don’t really ever go," Campbell said in 2023. "You’re just spinning your wheels, so this will be good for us."
If the team decides not to travel for practices in the preseason, the two likely candidates are the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans, who are both scheduled to visit Ford Field in the preseason.
An interesting scenario could present itself if the team decides to head on the road. Detroit could head to Atlanta, where general manager Brad Holmes spent time residing while scouting top college programs in the Southeast.
It would make sense then to complete joint practices the following week with the Dolphins, if the team is able to schedule a practice with another team, prior to the preseason finale.
Detroit traveled on the road last season for a pair of joint practices against the New York Giants.
Lions 2025 preaseason schedule
Game 1: vs. Chargers (Thursday, July 31 8 p.m. ET, NBC)
Game 2: at Falcons
Game 3: vs. Dolphins (home)
Game 4: vs. Texans (home)