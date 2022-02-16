Report: Lions Part Ways With Inside Linebackers Coach

The Detroit Lions and inside linebacker coach Mark DeLeone have parted ways, according to multiple reports.

After spending the past two seasons on the staff of the Chicago Bears, DeLeone joined head coach Dan Campbell's staff last offseason.

DeLeone was able to bounce a lot of his ideas off of former NFL linebacker Chris Spielman, who was hired to serve the organization as a special assistant in December of 2020.

“We do a lot of things together. We talk a lot about it together. I think from an on-the-field standpoint he’s there as a sounding board," DeLeone said. "I can’t see everything, but he helps me cover the whole field.

“He understands the linebacker position,” DeLeone continued. “I think there’s a lot of things that I’m really good at, one of them was not playing football. So, for me, it’s great when I think I have a great idea, somebody I can bounce the idea off of and talk to.”

Campbell could look to Stephen Thomas or David Corrao, who are currently on the staff to serve as the new inside linebacker coach moving forward.

The Lions have not officially announced the dismissal, but DeLeone's biography is no longer featured on the team's website.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER