Detroit Lions Will Not Play International Game in 2022

Detroit Lions will not play any game outside of the United States in 2022.

The Detroit Lions will not be traveling overseas in 2022 to play a game in London.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that they’d be hosting three games as part of their International series: Vikings vs. Saints, Giants vs. Packers, Broncos vs. Jaguars.

Starting in 2022, the NFL established new rules for teams playing overseas in efforts to promote the game worldwide.

There will now be four scheduled international games every season, and every team must host at least one international game every eight seasons.

Peter O'Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President, Club Business and League Events said, "Our fans in Germany, Mexico and the UK can look forward to seeing some of the most iconic names and biggest stars in the League and enjoying an incredible series of events."

The Lions last took park in an international game back in 2015, as they were defeated 45-10 by the Kansas City Chiefs in front of a capacity crowd at Wembley Stadium.

Chiefs signal-caller Alex Smith threw for 145 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for 78 yards and a touchdown in the team's blowout victory.

The Packers have never played a game overseas and will mark their first trip to play an international game.

