Lions Likely Playing Titans Without WR DeAndre Hopkins
The Detroit Lions appear to have caught another major break when they head home to face the Tennessee Titans at Ford Field.
Ahead of their Week 8 matchup, Detroit was already a double-digit favorite.
According to multiple reports, the Titans are now finalizing a deal to send wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Kansas City Chiefs. Andy Reid's squad is dealing with a myriad of injuries at the wide receiver position.
Reportedly, the Titans will receive a fifth-round pick that has a chance to turn into a fourth-rounder.
Detroit is riding a wave of momentum, having started another season with a 5-1 record. The offense could be playing without star wideout Jameson Williams, as he is likely going to be forced to miss the next two games due to violating the league's performance-enhancing substances policy.
Dan Campbell indicated the victory against the Vikings ranked among the top wins he has experienced during his tenure in Motown.
Maxx Crosby: Detroit Lions Fans Have Started Pandemonium, Revolution
"I haven't sat down and ranked all the wins right now. But that was up there," Campbell told 97.1 The Ticket this week. "Anytime you can go on the road, in the division, hostile environment, I mean that atmosphere was awesome. It was bearing down on you and the ebbs and flows of the game. And man, you have to get the momentum back twice. Once in the first half, once in the second. And our guys just didn't man, they didn't blink. And so it makes it -- you hate it during the game, right? Everything that's going on. But it makes it that much sweeter when you're able to win the game."
The Lions have never been able to defeat the Titans since their arrival in Tennessee, going 0-6 in their meetings.