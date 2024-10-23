Maxx Crosby: Lions Fans Have Started Pandemonium, Revolution
Since Aidan Hutchinson went down with a season-ending injury in Week 6, there's been plenty of hope among the Detroit Lions fan base of general manager Brad Holmes making a big move to add an edge rusher.
One name that has been extremely popular among the fans has been Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby. A 2019 fourth-round pick, Crosby has 58.5 career sacks and has emerged as a dominant force.
Crosby played collegiately at Eastern Michigan, creating a natural tie to Detroit. The defender admitted he's seen the speculation. On Tuesday's episode of his podcast, 'The Rush,' Crosby explained that Lions fans have been active in their efforts to sway him to come to Detroit in a trade.
“Honestly it’s crazy bro. Last year, there was some trade talk," Crosby said. "That’s when I feel like it kind of started, send me to Detroit, like their fan base was all over me. It was at a lesser degree, though. It was talked about, but it wasn’t like a thing. Like a wishlist thing. And now it’s like, they’ve started a whole pandemonium, a revolution."
The veteran defender was profound in explaining that he wants to remain with the Raiders' organization.
"And I’m sitting here, innocently, just doing what I do," Crosby explained. "I feel like I’ve got to address it with my teammates. I’m not trying to leave. I know it’s a business, I don’t have 100 percent control over all that. But I want to be here. I want to be silver and black. I’ll said it loud and clear, I want to be a Raider. I’ve said that over and over and over again.”
Crosby unwittingly ignited the rumors with comments he made in a press conference prior to the Raiders' Week 7 game against the Los Angeles Rams. In saying he wanted to be part of a winning team, his comments were interpreted as him being unhappy with his situation.
However, as he told co-hosts Brogan Roback and Darien Terell, the comments were more a result of his competitive nature than being disgruntled with the Raiders' slow start to the season.
“Just seeing all the craziness, it’s been (expletive) insane. I can’t even open my phone. Every two seconds it’s Lions fans, Lions fans, Lions fans, Falcons fans, Bears fans," Crosby said. "It’s me in an edit in a different jersey, and I’m like, ‘What the (expletive) has this turned into?’ And then I make one comment in a press conference last week and that’s when it went even crazier. I wasn’t trying to say anything. I was literally just saying, ‘All I’m trying to do is win. I don’t care where I’m at.’ I don’t give an (expletive) where I’m at. If I’m in a basketball game of pig, I’m trying to win that (expletive).”
“I’m not trying to lose nothing. If I would’ve said, ‘Yeah, I’m trying to (expletive) lose,’ What is that? Is that gonna get picked up? The media is the media, I really don’t care," Crosby continued. "They say the all wildest (expletive) about me and where I’m going and this and that. I’ve made my stance over and over again. Where I want to be, what I want to do. I’m not gonna say it, you already know where the (expletive) I stand. If you’re explaining, you’re losing.”
In closing his statement regarding the rumors, he noted that many people have reached out to him via direct messages with pitches to come to Detroit.
“You know where I’m at on Sundays. I’m out there hunting (expletives) and dominating and that’s what I plan on doing, and getting better every single week," Crosby said. "Yeah, there’s a bunch of noise. I even have family members, close friends, everybody, every DM blowing my (expletive) up. ‘Come to Detroit.’ It’s turned into, like you said, a revolution.”