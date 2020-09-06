SI.com
AllLions
2020 Lions Practice Squad Tracker, Waiver Claims

John Maakaron

The next phase of the NFL season begins on Sunday, as the Lions and every franchise examines the waiver wire for potential players to acquire.

Also, practice squads are created with players that were cut and clear waivers. 

Waiver claims are typically processed starting at noon. So, make sure to visit SI All Lions as we update all of the roster moves that general manager Bob Quinn & Co. make the remainder of this weekend.

After the completion of NFL roster cuts, certain players let go are then able to hit the waiver wire, with the hopes of catching on with another organization.

If a player has played four or more seasons in the league, they are not subject to the waiver wire. 

If a player has three or fewer accrued seasons, they are subject to the waiver wire. 

The Lions sit at the No. 3 spot on the waiver claim order, which gives Quinn an opportunity to acquire players to upgrade the current roster.

The top 10 in the waiver order:

  • Cincinnati Bengals
  • Washington Football Team
  • Detroit Lions
  • New York Giants
  • Miami Dolphins
  • Los Angeles Chargers
  • Carolina Panthers
  • Arizona Cardinals
  • Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Cleveland Browns

If the Lions were to put in a claim, only Cincinnati or Washington could prevent Detroit from claiming the player. 

Rule changes

A couple of rule changes to note include: 

  • Practice squad rosters have expanded to 16 players. 
  • Teams can place up to six players with an unlimited number of years played on the practice squad.
  • Two practice squad players may be promoted without having to clear room for them.
  • Gameday rosters have increased to 48 players 

Comments (2)
No. 1-1
Lions4Ever
Lions4Ever

I wonder if Lions will pursue a QB

