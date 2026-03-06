Lions Free Agency Big Board: Top 5 Targets at Every Position of Need
The Detroit Lions are set to get going in free agency next week.
Currently, the Lions sit approximately $4 million above the NFL's established salary cap figure, but have the ability to be active by next week by restructuring contracts on their books. By doing so, the team should be able to be active participants in the free agency frenzy.
As it stands, the Lions are looking to get back into their winning ways after a down year in 2025. While Dan Campbell and company finished above .500 for the fourth straight year, they ultimately finished in last in the NFC North and missed the playoffs at 9-8.
Detroit has already made some changes heading into the 2026 season, most notably by trading David Montgomery to the Houston Texans and releasing veteran center Graham Glasgow. As a result, the Lions will need to continue looking for contributors at both of those positions.
While Jahmyr Gibbs figures to be a top running back in the NFL next season, the Lions could use a back in Montgomery's mold to help ease the workload. Additionally, the release of Glasgow leaves the Lions once again looking for a replacement for Frank Ragnow, who retired prior to last season.
While the Lions could certainly be active, they could be looking to preserve future money for the likes of Gibbs, linebacker Jack Campbell, tight end Sam LaPorta and safety Brian Branch. All four players are eligible for contract extensions beginning this offseason.
Here's a look at how the Lions could set up their free agency big board when it begins with the legal tampering period at noon on Monday, March 9.
Below are the top five targets for Detroit at every position of need, along with the pending free agents the team has at each position.
Running back
Kenneth Walker III
Rico Dowdell
Rachaad White
Kenneth Gainwell
Brian Robinson
Lions pending free agents: None
Tight end
Charlie Kolar
Austin Hooper
Adam Trautman
Tyler Conklin
Noah Fant
Lions pending free agents: Shane Zylstra (UFA), Anthony Firkser (UFA)
Offensive tackle
Rasheed Walker
Jermaine Eluemunor
Braxton Jones
Jedrick Wills
Jack Conklin
Lions pending free agents: Jamarco Jones (UFA)
Offensive guard
Alijah Vera-Tucker
Wyatt Teller
Zion Johnson
Kevin Zeitler
Tevin Jackson
Lions pending free agents: Kayode Awosika (UFA)
Center
Tyler Linderbaum
Connor McGovern
Cade Mays
Tyler Biadasz
Lloyd Cushenberry
Lions pending free agents: Graham Glasgow (UFA), Trystan Colon (UFA)
Defensive line
John Franklin-Myers
Logan Hall
Calais Campbell
Denico Autry
Khyiris Tonga
Lions pending free agents: DJ Reader (UFA), Roy Lopez (UFA)
EDGE
Trey Hendrickson
Odafe Oweh
Boye Mafe
Jaelan Phillips
Khalil Mack
Lions pending free agents: Marcus Davenport (UFA), Al-Quadin Muhammad (UFA), Tyrus Wheat (UFA)
Cornerback
Riq Woolen
Nahshon Wright
Eric Stokes
Kader Kohou
Chidobe Awuzie
Lions pending free agents: Amik Robertson (UFA), Rock Ya-Sin (UFA), Arthur Maulet (UFA)
Safety
Kevin Byard
Jabrill Peppers
Jalen Thompson
Jaylinn Hawkins
Nick Cross
Lions pending free agents: Avonte Maddox (UFA), Daniel Thomas (UFA), Jalen Mills (UFA)
