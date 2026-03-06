Lions Free Agency Big Board: Top 5 Targets at Every Position of Need

The Detroit Lions are set to get going in free agency next week.

Currently, the Lions sit approximately $4 million above the NFL's established salary cap figure, but have the ability to be active by next week by restructuring contracts on their books. By doing so, the team should be able to be active participants in the free agency frenzy.

As it stands, the Lions are looking to get back into their winning ways after a down year in 2025. While Dan Campbell and company finished above .500 for the fourth straight year, they ultimately finished in last in the NFC North and missed the playoffs at 9-8.

Detroit has already made some changes heading into the 2026 season, most notably by trading David Montgomery to the Houston Texans and releasing veteran center Graham Glasgow. As a result, the Lions will need to continue looking for contributors at both of those positions.

While Jahmyr Gibbs figures to be a top running back in the NFL next season, the Lions could use a back in Montgomery's mold to help ease the workload. Additionally, the release of Glasgow leaves the Lions once again looking for a replacement for Frank Ragnow, who retired prior to last season.

While the Lions could certainly be active, they could be looking to preserve future money for the likes of Gibbs, linebacker Jack Campbell, tight end Sam LaPorta and safety Brian Branch. All four players are eligible for contract extensions beginning this offseason.

Here's a look at how the Lions could set up their free agency big board when it begins with the legal tampering period at noon on Monday, March 9.

Below are the top five targets for Detroit at every position of need, along with the pending free agents the team has at each position.

Running back

Kenneth Walker III

Rico Dowdell

Rachaad White

Kenneth Gainwell

Brian Robinson

Lions pending free agents: None

Tight end

Charlie Kolar

Austin Hooper

Adam Trautman

Tyler Conklin

Noah Fant

Lions pending free agents: Shane Zylstra (UFA), Anthony Firkser (UFA)

Offensive tackle

Rasheed Walker

Jermaine Eluemunor

Braxton Jones

Jedrick Wills

Jack Conklin

Lions pending free agents: Jamarco Jones (UFA)

Offensive guard

Alijah Vera-Tucker

Wyatt Teller

Zion Johnson

Kevin Zeitler

Tevin Jackson

Lions pending free agents: Kayode Awosika (UFA)

Center

Tyler Linderbaum

Connor McGovern

Cade Mays

Tyler Biadasz

Lloyd Cushenberry

Lions pending free agents: Graham Glasgow (UFA), Trystan Colon (UFA)

Defensive line

John Franklin-Myers

Logan Hall

Calais Campbell

Denico Autry

Khyiris Tonga

Lions pending free agents: DJ Reader (UFA), Roy Lopez (UFA)

EDGE

Trey Hendrickson

Odafe Oweh

Boye Mafe

Jaelan Phillips

Khalil Mack

Lions pending free agents: Marcus Davenport (UFA), Al-Quadin Muhammad (UFA), Tyrus Wheat (UFA)

Cornerback

Riq Woolen

Nahshon Wright

Eric Stokes

Kader Kohou

Chidobe Awuzie

Lions pending free agents: Amik Robertson (UFA), Rock Ya-Sin (UFA), Arthur Maulet (UFA)

Safety

Kevin Byard

Jabrill Peppers

Jalen Thompson

Jaylinn Hawkins

Nick Cross

Lions pending free agents: Avonte Maddox (UFA), Daniel Thomas (UFA), Jalen Mills (UFA)

