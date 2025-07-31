'Wear These Every Home Game': Lions Preseason Uniform Excites Fans
The Detroit Lions revealed what uniform combination they would be donning, when they take the field to face off against the Los Angeles Chargers at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.
Instead of a uniform look, the version the Lions will don in their 2025 preseason opener features blue tops and silver pants.
Fans were quite excited when the team revealed the news on social media, sharing their hopes the team would don that same combination for every single home game.
One supporter shared, "This is the combo we should be wearing every game. With the exception of primetime games."
Another posted, "Can you guys wear this combination more? I hate the blue Smurf look. Thanks."
Lions head coach Dan Campbell expressed at the start of camp he understood the challenges his team faces over the course of the next few months.
“It’s a new season, it’s a new beginning. You understand what that road looks like and there’s going to be nothing easy about it," Campbell said. "But I think it’s, every year you do this and you just realize, ‘Hey man, just get in.’ Win this division. That’s always going to be the goal. Find a way to win your division because now you’re automatically in and then once you’re in, it’s the matchup. And don’t worry about the — okay, maybe we have to go on the road, so be it. ..."
Each year is a little more challenging to return to the playoffs, especially with talented coaches walking out the door to become leaders of other NFL teams.
"Im still as enthusiastic as ever. I know these guys are," said Campbell. "There’s a price to be paid to get yourself back into the dance, back into the tournament, and that will never change and if we let that slide at all, then we’re going to be sitting here at home in January and that’s not what we want.”
Here is a sample of the reaction online to Detroit's opening uniform combination.