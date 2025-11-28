Everything Dan Campbell Said After Packers Defeat

Here is everything Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters, following his team's 31-24 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field.

Opening statement:

“Credit that team and (Packers Coach Matt) LaFleur. They did a good job. They closed that game out. They made the critical plays. Proud of the way our guys fought, feel like we came in ready to go from that aspect. Certainly plenty of energy, but this game came down to fourth down in those critical moments and we were 0-2 and they were able to capitalize on three of them. Those are the one or two plays that really make the difference when you are playing a really good team.

It's really kind of what it came down to. Like I told the team, it’s frustrating, I know. We got a lot to be thankful for, even after a loss. Look, we dug ourselves into a little bit of a hole. That’s the bottom line, we are in a little bit of a hole. That’s just what it is. There’s nothing more than that. All we got to do is worry about cleaning up this and then getting to the next game and finding a way to win the next one in front of us. That will be after this day or two here they get off. That’s what the focus will be.”

On the dichotomy between Green Bay converting their fourth downs, including one to win the game, and Detroit failing to do so:

“It was a good decision. Going for the win, finish a game, and they came up with it. I thought – look, (Brian Branch) BB wasn’t fazed. That was sticky coverage and (Packers WR Dontayvion Wicks) went out and made a hell of a play. Credit to them, but it wasn’t like we weren’t in position. Those are just those moments. I don’t look at it, look, one of those I didn’t like one of those fourth-down calls. I don’t know how good of an opportunity we really gave our guys on that first one. Even at the end of the day we had an opportunity, but we just couldn’t get it done there later in the game.”

On if their fourth-down approach will change going forward:

“No, a lot of it depends on where the game is at, too. Where the game’s at, the opponent, how your defense is playing. Do you feel like you have a really good handle on what you’re going to get from that defense. Who you’re going to and all of those things. Going into it we liked those plays. So no, I wouldn’t say necessarily that’s going to have an effect on me. You always want to convert them, and we’ve had a lot of conversions here. It just didn’t work out here today.”

On having guys step up after Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown left the game with an injury:

"When you lose a guy like (Amon-Ra St. Brown) Saint, it’s tough. There’s so many things that he brings to our offense. Everybody knows the production and the versatility he has. Also, all of the dirty work he does in the run game and all of the little things. The things of where you line up, to where you go, to who you block if it’s this look, to now if they go here, you need to slide back to do this. He’s so freakin’ smart, man. And he’s tough. There’s a million jobs he does, and he does them at a high level. It does, it hurts when you lose him. He and (Sam) LaPorta were kind of those guys for us. When you lose those guys, then (Kalif Raymond) Leaf’s the next one, it becomes difficult. But with that, a guy like (Jameson Williams) Jamo stepped up.

I thought he was electric. He made a lot of big plays for us. That was good to see, and we thought he would. Get it in his hands, I wish we could’ve got it in his hands more. We had some calls there that the defense took him away, so it had to go somewhere else. He did a good job. (Tom Kennedy) TK, we trust TK. That’s why he’s here. That’s why he’s on the vet squad and we elevated him. He can return for us, which he did, and he can do a million jobs on offense. (Lions WR Isaac) TeSlaa made some big plays today. That is a positive. We had three, really new tight ends. Now, (Lions TE Ross) Dwelley’s played for us, but Dwelley kind of started for us. Obviously, we used (Dan Skipper) Skip, then there was (Lions TE Anthony) Firkser and (Lions TE Zach) Horton. It was good to see those guys go compete and mix it up.”

On the pass rush struggling to make impact plays consistently:

“I don’t know. That’s a good question. Until I watch this game, I want to know what this game looks like before I make a comment on that. So, I’m not sure.”

On the injury status of Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown:

“Well, I’ll know more tomorrow. I don’t feel like this is long, long-term. So that’s the good news, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be here for, it could be a week or two, maybe if we are lucky.”

On how the team can dig itself out of a hole:

“Well, I guess what I’m saying is this, just with kind of where we’re at with the division. It’s more that you need a little help. You’ve got to do your job, you’ve got to win and you need a little help. And that’s what it is. But it all starts with you doing your job, which is us, and finding a way to win the next one in front of us. It really is that simple. Don’t make more of it than need be. It’s frustrating, it sucks, it’s tough, but we did it to ourselves and we’re the only ones who are going to get out of it as well.”

On how much he is looking forward to adding C Frank Ragnow back to the offensive line since he was reinstated from the Reserve/Retired List:

“Yeah, fired up. Fired up to get Frank back. He wants to play, he wants to be a part of it, he misses the game, he misses his teammates. And so, we’re really fired up. He brings - he’s a good football player, he brings a good football player, a lot of production back to that O-line and the game itself. But he’s also a great teammate. He was one of our captains, so he brings a lot to our team.”

On how Ragnow’s reinstatement from the Reserve/Retired List came about:

“Yeah, it just, I think this is something that’s been on his mind for a while. And then he called me. So, we were good.”

On when Ragnow called him:

“Well, yesterday morning is when I got the call officially. Now, I know there were other things and, look, his teammates had talked to him. I know some of those guys have been back and forth with him. And I got wind of something not too long ago. But hey, we’re fired up. It’s good to get him back.”

On how difficult it has been getting into a rhythm on offense with injuries to the offensive line:

“Well, yeah, I mean look it’s just - things are a little different, that’s all. It’s just a little different, that’s the best way to say it. So, sometimes you’ve got to go about things a little differently. And I thought those guys battled up there today. I thought they did some good things in the run game. I did think we had some pretty good protection on a lot of our play-pass stuff. Now, I know we’ve got to hit on some stuff, but those guys went in there, competed.

(Trystan) Colon started for us at center. I thought he was clear, I thought communication was good, tried to finish. But there’s more to it than that, too, when things don’t go right. It’s all-encompassing. I’m part of that. I can always be better and need to be better. But it really is, it’s all the positions, it’s not just O-line. And that’s what it’s all about and finding our own rhythm. And once we find the rhythm, keep the rhythm and you’ve just got to go about it a certain way.”

On if he thought the team showed enough urgency on the final offensive possession:

“Yes. I know. I know that’s frustrating when you’re a fan watching. But I know how we needed to play against that defensive front. And it was about playing for the last possession. We were going to do that, I was going, defense was going to get the stop, we were going to use our timeouts, get one more shot to go win the game and that’s how we were playing it. I wanted to play it just like that. So, I wanted to keep it in our hands and not turn it into a pin your ears back and start flying up the field with (Packers DL) Micah Parsons and those guys.”

On where he thinks he is with the feel and flow of calling plays:

“Well, I can always be better. I mean there’s always - I can always be better. But look, I’m always going to want more. I’m always going to feel like I need to do some things a little bit different, but you can always go hindsight on all of this. ‘Well, why’d you run it here? You should’ve - I wish I would’ve play-passed on this one. Well, I wish I would’ve dropped back on this one.’ But ultimately, look, we didn’t the game. But as far as the way that I wanted to play that game offensively, that was the vision I had for it. We just - we’ve got to convert. Those first two series that we had, we’ve got to find a way to convert on third (down) and then the fourth downs. So, you’re talking about two or three plays, ultimately, against a good team, in that moment that made the difference.”

On if his third down and fourth down options are limited without Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown:

“Yeah, I mean look, certainly he’s such a - yeah, he’s a playmaker and he does a ton for us. And so, yeah, I certainly don’t want to say that it doesn’t influence you or affect you. But yet, I do have a lot of trust in Tom Kennedy. I do have a lot of trust in Jamo, especially when we know what the coverage is and we’ve got him running. We’ve still got (Jahmyr) Gibbs. And so, if you like the players and you like the play, there’ll be sometimes you may not like the coverages you think you may get. Or if it’s you know the ball’s going to go to this player and it’s this route that you’re going to have to win them, maybe you don’t like it. But in the moment it felt like the right thing to do today.”

