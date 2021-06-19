Projecting Quintez Cephus' 2021 Stats

Second-year wideout Quintez Cephus enters the 2021 season with a much better chance to make an impact than he did a year ago.

The reason why: The depleted nature of the Detroit Lions' receivers room.

Gone are the likes of Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones Jr. and Danny Amendola. And, in are free-agent additions Tyrell Williams and Breshad Perriman, plus '21 fourth-round draft pick Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Williams and Perriman each have decent NFL track records, and St. Brown could very well grow into a reliable receiving option as his career progresses.

However, the departures of Golladay, Jones and Amendola certainly leave Cephus with an opportunity to have a bigger role in Detroit's offense this upcoming season.

© Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Cephus, a fifth-round pick of the Lions in 2020, recorded 20 receptions for 349 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games (two starts) as a rookie.

With the wide-open nature of the competition in Detroit's receivers room, the Wisconsin product had a chance to log some valuable reps in both Organized Team Activities and mandatory minicamp. And, first-year Lions head man Dan Campbell came away impressed.

"This is all about trying to identify the guys that are getting better and guys that we feel like we can begin to depend on and know exactly who they’re going to be or what they can be,” Campbell expressed. “I would say over the last four practices, QC’s (Cephus has) really come on. We all see it. We feel like he’s growing right in front of us, and that’s what you want these guys to do during this time.”

I think the 6-foot-1, 202-pound wideout takes a step forward in 2021, albeit not a huge one.

My '21 stat line prediction for Cephus: 36 receptions, 474 yards and two touchdowns

More from SI All Lions:

Lions GM's Happiness with Goff Rivals McVay's Happiness with Stafford

Good Morning Football: Detroit Lions Must Bring Back 'Bad Boys'

Lions Could 'Blitz Like Crazy' on Third Down

Pros and Cons of Lions Trading for All-Pro CB Xavien Howard

Michael Brockers Says Detroit Lions Will Defeat Los Angeles Rams