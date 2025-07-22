Lions Provide Updates on Vaki, Lopez, Previously Injured Players
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell provided an update on the status of second-year running back Sione Vaki and defensive tackle Roy Lopez ahead of practice Tuesday.
Vaki is dealing with a hamstring injury, while Lopez got stepped on during practice on Monday.
"Vaki will be out today, and I think Lopez is gonna be down today as well," Campbell said. "So I think those two guys will be a few days here. Don't think they're major, but we'll let them see where they shake out."
This season, Vaki is looking to become a bigger part of the offense. Last season, he was predominately a special teams contributor with six carries for 14 yards in total. He is battling with veteran Craig Reynolds for the third running back spot.
"Vaki's a guy that, that was unfortunate that we didn't have him for the spring. We were really high on him from an offensive standpoint, and certainly special teams," Campbell explained. "He really helped us in special teams and feel like he could do that again. Just offensively, just see what we can do with him, see if we could expand his role. We feel like, just athleticially, size-wise, explosiveness, power, there's versatility in what he can do. He might be able to play multiple roles, multiple positions, so this kind of sets us back a little bit."
Drafted in the fourth-round of the 2024 NFL draft, Vaki was mostly a defensive player at Utah who was forced to play running back due to a number of injuries at the position for the Utes. In 2023 in college, Vaki rushed for 317 yards and two touchdowns on 42 carries.
In addition to Vaki and Lopez, Campbell also provided updates on a number of previously injured players, including rookie offensive lineman Miles Frazier. The LSU product could be sidelined until October.
"Knee (injury). Probably, I don't know, let's call it September, October," Campbell said. "Let's say something like that."
There's also a group of players that have been working out on the side rehabbing their respective injuries, including Malcolm Rodriguez. Of that group, Campbell believes Dorsey is the closest to returning with hopes of getting him back by the end of camp.
"I would say, Dorsey's probably the closest. We're hoping late-camp we get Dorsey back. He's doing well, his speed is there," Campbell explained. "Now it's just about the transition, being able to put his foot in the ground, make a transition, all of that. But he is progressing, getting better and better."
Campbell believes Rodriguez could return by October, which is a good sign given that his previous update was slotting him for a November return. Meanwhile defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo is expected to return in September.