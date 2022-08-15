Lions WR Quintez Cephus Returns to Practice

Quintez Cephus, who has missed a couple of weeks of practice with a leg injury, returned to the team’s Allen Park practice facility on Monday.

In early August, during a one-on-one drill, Cephus got mixed up with cornerback Jeff Okudah and went to the ground awkwardly.

He spent several minutes being examined by trainers before being helped off the field and did not return to practice.

The severity of the injury was unknown, so having him return quickly can only bolster the offense.

Last season, Cephus suffered a broken collarbone early in the campaign and it cost him the majority of his second NFL season.

This season, he entered training camp in competition with Tom Kennedy, Trinity Benson and Kalif Raymond for playing time.

With Jameson Williams still working his way back from the Non-Football Injury list, having the young wideout back in the fold will give the coaching staff ample opportunity to evaluate what he can bring to the offense.

© Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

The team expressed optimism when asked about his potential of returning following his injury.

“I think he’ll be okay,” Campbell told reporters. “It was much more optimistic once we got him in, got an image. Looks like he’ll be down for, we feel like a short period of time. But, I think he’s going to be okay”

He did not appear to be favoring the leg in any sort of way and was a full participant in team drills.

The Lions will next play the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 of the preseason.