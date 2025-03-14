Lions Re-Sign WR Tim Patrick
Signing wide receiver Tim Patrick proved to be a big move for the Detroit Lions in 2024.
Now, the team is electing to bring Patrick back into the fold for the 2025 season. The team agreed to a new one-year deal with the wide receiver worth up to $4 million.
Detroit initially signed Patrick to their practice squad after he was released by the Denver Broncos during final cuts at the conclusion of training camp last season.
However, Patrick was elevated to the active roster in Week 2 and eventually signed as a full-time member of the 53-man roster.
He wound up playing a big role as the team’s third wide receiver behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. Patrick recorded 33 receptions for 394 yards and three touchdowns in 16 games.
Among his notable performances was a two-touchdown game against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field on Thursday Night Football.
Patrick had endured plenty of adversity over the past three seasons, as he missed all of the 2022 and 2023 campaigns with significant injuries. As a result, his debut with the Lions was his first NFL game in over two years.
In seven years in the NFL, Patrick has accumulated 176 receptions for 2,403 yards and 15 touchdowns. He initially entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Utah.
Patrick will once again compliment a receiver room headlined by two-time First-Team All-Pro Amon-Ra St. Brown, who recorded a third-straight season with over 1,000 receiving yards.
Jameson Williams also surpassed 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his career last year.