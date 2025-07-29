Lions Release First 2025 Unofficial Depth Chart
The Detroit Lions have released an unofficial look at their depth chart ahead of Thursday's preseason opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.
The annual projection was established by the team's football communications department, but it is still worth examining.
Dan Campbell indicated he was starting to get more clarity regarding the starting offensive line.
As expected, veteran Graham Glasgow is the starting center on the depth chart and Tate Ratledge is playing at right guard, the position he excelled at when he played collegiately at Georgia.
Mitchell Agude is the player that is currently slotted in as the top reserve at defensive end, ahead of Ahmed Hassanein and Al-Quadin Muhammad.
Dan Skipper, who has had more than his hands full matching up against Aidan Hutchinson, is slotted as the reserve left tackle, ahead of Giovanni Manu.
Jon Gruden Breaks Down Detroit Lions, Compares Jared Goff to Legendary Quarterback
In his second training camp, Morice Norris is in quite the battle for a roster spot. He is in competition with Dan Jackson, Avonte Maddox, Loren Strickland, Erick Hallett and Ian Kennelly for a spot on the 53-man roster.
The safety battle figures to be among the most competitive and the most difficult to move up on the depth chart.
"He's a year older, he’s another year developed. I think some of this is - which is good to see. And look, we don’t have to worry about the aggressiveness in his style of play," said Dan Campbell. "It’s more now when the bullets are flying, are you so aggressive that you’re not doing your job? More so than the other stuff. It's like stay focused on this is your gap, this is where you’ve got to get and here’s how you’ve got to get there and what coverage you’re in.
"And so it’s just staying focused enough to where reduce the aggressiveness so that you can stay focused on your job at hand. That’s the next step for him.”