Two Detroit Lions Ruled Out, 11 Questionable Against Vikings

The Detroit Lions officially released their injury designation report, prior to their Week 17 road contest against the Minnesota Vikings.

Two players have been ruled out, including safety Avonte Maddox and offensive lineman Giovanni Manu.

Eleven players were ruled questionable.

This week, an illness kept running back David Montgomery from being a full participant at practice on Tuesday.

After being a full participant, it is expected veteran center Graham Glasgow will be available for the upcoming battle against a division foe.

There still may be an opportunity for Kingsley Eguakun to see the field, as Dan Campbell was complimentary of his performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"I thought it was really encouraging, I really did," said Campbell. "For his first game to go out there, I thought he competed, I thought he fought, I thought he played fast. It was very encouraging.”

The loss earlier in the season to Minnesota was eye-opening, as Detroit was unable to handle the pressure deployed by Vikings' defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

Detroit's fifth-year head coach did not necessarily agree the loss was or one single game can change the course of overall course of a team's season.

“Not necessarily. I mean, there were other games that we were in that we weren’t able to get a grasp of. We had opportunities to get back in that Philly game and we couldn’t close," Campell said. "We were down in the red zone and defense got us the ball back there and we weren’t able to do anything with it. Now certainly we did a number of things wrong against Minnesota game one. I mean, everything you can do wrong in all three phases, we did them and then some.

"So, that was probably collectively our worst game that we’ve played of the season. And everybody had a hand in that, significant hand in that. So, no, you don’t want those to happen, but it happened. And then at some point you’ve got to find a way to make up for it in another one of those games.”

Over the next two weeks, it is critical for Campbell's squad to figure out to regain control of the trenches.

Against the Rams and Steelers, Detroit was outmatched in the trenches, resulting in significant struggles stopping the run and running the football.

“It’s vital, it’s vital. Because it’s very difficult to control anything if you can’t control the run game," Campbell said. "The pass game’s one thing, and nobody likes that either. But if we can’t get the run game in our favor it becomes very, very difficult.”

Lions' Week 17 Wednesday Injury Report

