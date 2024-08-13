All Lions

Lions Release Updated 2024 Unofficial Depth Chart

Lions are dealing with a rash of injuries on defense.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu
Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Detroit Lions have released their updated 2024 unofficial depth chart, ahead of the team's second preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Over the past two weeks, the roster has been hit with injuries during practice and during their first preseason game against the New York Giants.

Since the start of training camp, Dan Campbell's squad has added several new players in response to players going down with injury, including DL David Bada, LB Malik Jefferson, G Jake Burton, DL Pat O'Connor, LB Abraham Beauplan, CB Essang Bassey, LB Ty Summers, LB Ty Summers, OT Jamarco Jones and QB Jake Fromm.

In the latest depth chart, Ifeatu Melifonwu is behind Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph.

Also, Kalif Raymond is the third wideout, as expected. After a slower start to camp, Donovan Peoples-Jones has put together a couple of good days of practice, while Daurice Fountain has not been as productive as he was last week.

Despite a tough Monday practice, Fountain is still ahead of Kaden Davis and Peoples-Jones. Tight end Shane Zylstra, who had an excellent touchdown grab Monday, is ahead of James Mitchell.

Moving forward, it will be interesting to observe how James Houston handles being used more as a defensive end, a position he is expected to thrive at.

Linebacker Derrick Barnes is better suited to play SAM, as well as Jack Campbell, who gained valuable experience lining up at different positions his rookie season.

Isaac Ukwu, who has had a solid start to training camp, has also been observed taking reps at SAM Linebacker, as both Houston and Mathieu Betts have had their roles redefined to better suit their strengths.

