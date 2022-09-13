Lions Restructure Michael Brockers Contract

The Detroit Lions continue to add a small amount of salary-cap space to their coffers.

On Tuesday, it was reported that veteran defensive lineman Michael Brockers has had his NFL contract restructured.

According to ESPN, the Lions converted $4 million of his salary into a signing bonus for $2 million.

This season, Brockers will now count $6.975 million against the cap.

Unfortunately, kicking the can down the road means he would count $13.975 million against the cap in 2023.

Cutting him after this season would add an additional $2 million in dead cap costs, making it more costly to move on from him, if his struggles continue on the field.

Brockers was traded to Detroit after spending the first nine seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Rams (2012-20).

The 31-year-old lineman was selected by the Rams in the first round (No. 14) of the 2012 NFL Draft out of LSU.

Brockers did not agree to have his Rams salary of $6.5 million reduced by 50 percent, especially after he had a productive season the year prior.

He was eventually dealt to Detroit for a 2023 seventh-round draft pick.

General manager Brad Holmes gave the veteran a new deal immediately.

Brockers new deal included $11 million in guaranteed monies.

"I’d say this about Brockers," head coach Dan Campbell said about acquiring the veteran last year. "He’s probably one of the few in this league that can wield the hammer of Thor. So we’re real excited about that."

