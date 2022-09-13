Skip to main content

Lions Restructure Michael Brockers Contract

Detroit Lions add salary cap space by renegotiating the contract of Michael Brockers.

The Detroit Lions continue to add a small amount of salary-cap space to their coffers. 

On Tuesday, it was reported that veteran defensive lineman Michael Brockers has had his NFL contract restructured. 

According to ESPN, the Lions converted $4 million of his salary into a signing bonus for $2 million. 

This season, Brockers will now count $6.975 million against the cap. 

Unfortunately, kicking the can down the road means he would count $13.975 million against the cap in 2023. 

Cutting him after this season would add an additional $2 million in dead cap costs, making it more costly to move on from him, if his struggles continue on the field.

Brockers was traded to Detroit after spending the first nine seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Rams (2012-20). 

The 31-year-old lineman was selected by the Rams in the first round (No. 14) of the 2012 NFL Draft out of LSU.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

aidan5

Hutchinson Missed Some Tackles, But 'He Needs a Little Help Too'

Dan Campbell discussed the play of Aidan Hutchinson in his rookie debut.

williams5

Lions Power Ranking Following Eagles Loss

The Week 1 NFL power rankings are out.

sewell5

Penei Sewell Views 'Night-and-Day' Difference with Lions Offense

Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell believes there's a "night-and-day" difference between Lions offense last year and this year.

Brockers did not agree to have his Rams salary of $6.5 million reduced by 50 percent, especially after he had a productive season the year prior. 

He was eventually dealt to Detroit for a 2023 seventh-round draft pick.

General manager Brad Holmes gave the veteran a new deal immediately. 

Brockers new deal included $11 million in guaranteed monies. 

"I’d say this about Brockers," head coach Dan Campbell said about acquiring the veteran last year. "He’s probably one of the few in this league that can wield the hammer of Thor. So we’re real excited about that."

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

aidan5
News

Hutchinson Missed Some Tackles, But 'He Needs a Little Help Too'

By John Maakaron
williams5
News

Lions Power Ranking Following Eagles Loss

By John Maakaron
sewell5
News

Penei Sewell Views 'Night-and-Day' Difference with Lions Offense

By Vito Chirco
hurts5
News

Dan Campbell Feels Better about First Game after Watching Film

By Christian Booher
malcolm5
OnePride+

Malcolm Rodriguez Is PFF's Highest-Graded Lions Defender

By John Maakaron
aidan5
News

Grading Aidan Hutchinson: 'He'll Be Better Next Week'

By John Maakaron
lions5
News

Man Hilariously Dances in Middle of Lions Brawl Video

By John Maakaron
malcolm5
News

Malcolm Rodriguez Hip-Tosses Jason Kelce

By John Maakaron