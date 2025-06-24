Lions Rookie DE Shows Off Massive Strength
Detroit Lions rookie defensive end Ahmed Hassanein turned heads with his recent post on social media.
With the offseason in full swing, Detroit's sixth-round pick shared a portion of his workout with the song "Doubt Me Know" from Cody Johnson. The clip highlighted his current mindset about those that may be doubting his abilities. In the video, he was bench-pressing what appeared to be 405 pounds.
The lyrics posted also point to a player who does not shy away from those thinking he cannot achieve his goals at the NFL level.
A player drafted in the sixth-round faces an uphill climb to move up the depth chart, especially early in their career.
As the song lyrics state, "Keep buildin' that chip up on my shoulder. Keep feedin' that monkey on my back. I can feel your hot air blowin' in colder. Stokin' this fire up under my ass. Got me livin' for the day. Gonna see my face big as life and laughin' out loud. Lovin' all you haters. Beggin' you to doubt me now."
Hassanein had a productive rookie minicamp and showcased his skills all throughout organized team activities.
Detroit's general manager expressed confidence in Detroit's defensive ends in a recent podcast appearance.
With Aidan Hutchinson returning and Marcus Davenport looking to remain healthy, the former Boise State Broncos defensive lineman is looking to grow in Detroit's defense and to earn as much playing time as possible.
Hassanein told Lions OnSI, "I just can't wait to unlock that next level with my mental game. That's the only thing that I need, and the only thing to develop with this is repetition and consistency. So, if I am consistent at what I do, and I rep what I do and I understand what I'm doing, then I'm gonna play fast and make plays."