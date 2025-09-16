Lions Rookie WR Among Highest PFF-Graded Players in Win Over Bears
The Detroit Lions had an inspired performance offensively, en route to a dominant win over the Chicago Bears.
In evening their record at 1-1, the Lions hung 52 points on their former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and his Chicago Bears.
Leading the charge were a number of big offensive performances, including Amon-Ra St. Brown's three receiving touchdowns. He was the highest graded player in the game by Pro Football Focus.
Also helping the cause was rookie wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa, who had another awe-inspiring one-handed grab in Sunday's game. Through his first two NFL appearances, the rookie has an equal amount of one-handed snags that have made national waves.
“It’s just something that I’ve been repping, ever since I’ve wanted to be a receiver. Even when I was a quarterback, I would still run some receiver drills with my dad," TeSlaa said. "It was just part of the receiving we’d do every day, we’d do one-handed catches in every direction. Just to be able to put that practice to fruition in a game like this, back-to-back games, is super cool. None of that would’ve mattered if we didn’t get the win. So super happy to get a big win.”
TeSlaa finished as the third-highest PFF-graded offensive player in Sunday's game, and his snap count increased from three in his debut to 17 in Week 2.
"I wouldn't call it a relief, that's kind of our standard," TeSlaa said. "Last week was not something we wanted to put on tape, and the way we played today, we know we can bring that every week."
Leading the way defensively for the second-consecutive game was safety Brian Branch, who had one of the team's four sacks and finished with a 91.4 defensive grade.
Here are the Lions' highest and lowest PFF-graded players on both sides of the ball amongst those with a minimum of 10 snaps played.
Highest PFF-graded offensive players
- WR Amon-Ra St. Brown — 91.6
- QB Jared Goff — 85.1
- WR Isaac TeSlaa — 76.4
- WR Jameson Williams — 74.8
- TE Brock Wright — 74.6
Lowest PFF-graded offensive players
- WR Kalif Raymond — 64.1
- TE Sam LaPorta — 62.0
- LG Christian Mahogany — 61.7
- C Graham Glasgow — 56.7
- RG Tate Ratledge — 56.2
Highest PFF-graded defensive players
- SS Brian Branch — 91.4
- DE Aidan Hutchinson — 80.8
- DE Al-Quadin Muhammad — 76.4
- DE Marcus Davenport — 70.9
- DT DJ Reader — 68.9
Lowest PFF-graded defensive players
- DT Mekhi Wingo — 54.7
- LB Alex Anzalone — 54.7
- FS Kerby Joseph — 48.9
- CB Terrion Arnold — 48.6
- DT Roy Lopez — 45.8