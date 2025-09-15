Robert Porcher: Lions Not Giving Up NFC North Without Fight
Sunday's game was a joyous occasion for the Detroit Lions and their fans for multiple reasons.
In addition to the Lions playing at home for the first time in the 2025 season, and shellacking the Bears and former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson 52-21, franchise standout defensive end Robert Porcher was officially inducted into the 'Pride of the Lions' at halftime of Sunday's game.
The news of this honor for Porcher was revealed during the Lions' preseason finale against the Houston Texans.
“I knew it was going to happen. It better have happened. It was just one of those things, everyone who went recently before me is well deserved," Porcher told local reporters prior to the game. "There are some other guys that are deserving of it too. But today’s my turn.”
The longtime Lions defender, who entered the league as a first-round pick of the franchise in 1992, relished the opportunity to thank some of his former teammates during a dinner on Saturday.
“It’s always great to hang out with the guys. Last night at the dinner, it was mostly about them," Porcher explained. "Me thanking them for what they’ve meant because no one gets these jackets (alone), and I’m well aware of that so I wanted to make last night about them. But today, it’ll be about our fans. Those are the groups that have really helped inspire me, and I just want to take this time and thank them for all that they’ve done to help me.”
Porcher acknowledged that the Lions have an exceptional, passionate fan base. He expressed his appreciation for their support, and commended the fact that the fans were unafraid to share their honest feedback when things were not up to standard.
However Porcher, who notched 95.5 career sacks in his 12-year career, expressed that it was mainly positive reviews during his tenure with the team.
"I'm very appreciative. Our fans are great fans. I really enjoyed all the cheers, they'll let you know when you're doing things right. I had some times, now, where I got a lot of boos," Porcher stated. "But I'm not afraid of tough love, so it's great that, somebody asked me about this, 'Do you ever get tired of people coming up to you?' Well, it could've been the other way where they just walked past and said, 'You suck.'"
Lions won't give up NFC North without fight
Porcher explained that he will save wearing his new blue jacket for events affiliated with the organization.
He also noted that the most important part of Sunday's festivities was not his induction, but rather the Lions' divisional showdown against the Bears. Porcher has steadfast belief in Dan Campbell's group and their ability to bounce back after a Week 1 loss.
"I will not. I'll still have to wear it for certain things that the organization has. But I'm just kind of a low-key guy. It's been great to be here and see some familiar faces. It's just a great day. The most important thing is we've got a divisional game today," Porcher said. "Everybody, the last week, has been trying to write us off, but the last time I checked the NFC North title was in Detroit. Our guys aren't gonna just give it away. It's literally Detroit versus everybody, and hopefully we'll get on track. If not, we'll get on track next week. We'll be fine."
The longtime Lion also praised the job being done by defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who currently holds the mantle of being Detroit's top edge rusher decades after Porcher himself once had that claim.
"I think Aidan is off to a great, great start. He's a phenomenal young player, and the sky is the limit for him, man," Porcher explained. "I'm just one of many alums who've played before, it's his seat now, but eventually it becomes somebody else's. It was mine one time, and then it became James Hall's and then somebody else after him. He is on the right track, and I wish him nothing but the best and if he needs anything, I'm here."