Lions Rule Out Four, Safety, OL Questionable Against Bengals
The Detroit Lions have officially ruled out four players against the Cincinnati Bengals.
On the team's official Week 5 official injury designation report, running back Sione Vaki, linebacker, Zach Cunningham and cornerback Khalil Dorsey were ruled out.
Alim McNeill, who Dan Campbell had said was urging the team to be able to suit up, was also ruled out.
Safety Kerby Joseph and left tackle Taylor Decker were listed as questionable.
Prior to practice on Friday, Campbell provided an injury update on one of the top safeties in the National Football League.
“Kerby’s (injury) was from last game, just calming the body down," said Campbell. "He’s going to be out there today.
Throughout training camp, Joseph had been dealing with a nagging knee injury. Detroit's fifth-year head coach was asked if he was still dealing with what he was dealing with during camp.
“I would say a little bit, but I wouldn’t say it’s something out of the norm, but there have been some things he has been dealing with physically," said Campbell. "This one’s a little different from what he got in the game, but I think we’re on the uptick with him.”
Even thought Decker has been playing through pain, it is expected the veteran will again be available to suit up in Week 5.
“It’s not easy. There are very few players that can get away with that. And normally if you are, you’ve got a lot of ability, you’ve played a lot of snaps, you understand your own body pretty good, and you can find a way," said Campbell. "So, what he’s done has been pretty impressive. It really is.
"Like I say, he’s been pushing through it, and I know it’s not up to his standards. What I’ve told him is that you’re helping us win these games, man. It’s winning football. Went through the same thing with Frank (Ragnow). Frank never, he never thought he was playing up to his standards even though it was winning football," Campell added further. "Sometimes, when you deal with these physical issues that you have. So, it is just about trying to calm it down, this shoulder down and get him to where he feels like man, I’m at least 80 percent, 85 percent of what I am.”
Lions Week 5 Friday injury report
LB Zach Cunningham — Out (Hamstring)
DT Alim McNeill — Out (Knee)
RB Sione Vaki — Out (Groin)
CB Khalil Dorsey — Out (Concussion)
OT Taylor Decker — Questionable (Shoulder)
Safety Kerby Joseph— Questionable (Knee)