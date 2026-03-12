Free Agency Mailbag: Will Bargain Hunting Burn Detroit Lions?

The Detroit Lions have again taken a measured approach in free agency, despite having more holes to try and fill.

Part of the reason supporters are growing concerned is due to the number of departures to other NFL team's.

Talented players who were solid contributors, including linebacker Alex Anzalone, running back David Montgomery and left tackle Taylor Decker are not going to be easy to replace.

Given how general manager Brad Holmes has tackled free agency in the past, supporters are growing more and more skeptical the team can fill that many holes during the remainder of free agency and the NFL Draft.

"The big news of the day was clearly Jared Goff being restructured," this writer explained on the latest Lone Wolves Lions podcast. "That helped the team get some additional monies to be able to pay bills. You can go to Lions On SI to see and understand that the Lions basically paid the bills. All they did was, and we all can relate to the Lions, all they did was transfer money to their bank account so that they can pay the bills. That's what they did. They basically said, 'Okay, we got to pay for the free agents we just signed. We gotta pay for the nine draft picks. The 16 players on the practice squad. The free agents that were picked up.

"So, the Lions did not generate any free agency buzz. They patched holes with players that you're hoping will stay healthy and execute, but it's underwhelming at best. Most people are going to grade it no higher than a B- or C+. That's the reality."

Detroit has maintained fiscal responsibility, avoiding paying premium prices for talented players to join the roster.

But could that strategy actually turn the fanbase against the team? Detroit's fanbase is primed for a Super Bowl run, especially after not making the playoffs in 2025.

Unfortunately, the growing perception is that the team is bargain hunting in free agency and will use the draft to add affordable and younger talent.

"There's not a lot of splash moves," this writer said. "Maxx Crosby could be the splash move. And remember, things change. Things evolve. That could significantly change how we view this. But right now, we are talking on a day where nothing happened."

The latest 'Lone Wolves' podcast explores answers listener questions about how the lack of impactful free agency moves so far could impact the defense and Super Bowl aspirations in 2026.

