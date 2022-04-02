CBS Sports Explores If Lions Trading Jared Goff Is Next Blockbuster Deal

The NFL has seen a plethora of blockbuster trades and free agency signings this offseason.

The 2022 NFL offseason has been filled with surprising and shocking roster moves, especially at the quarterback position.

From Aaron Rodgers remaining in Green Bay to Deshaun Watson landing in Cleveland to Russell Wilson moving to Denver, it's been one blockbuster announcement after another.

In a recent CBS Sports article, NFL writer Cody Benjamin explored 14 notable players who could still be part of blockbuster trades prior to the start of the upcoming NFL season.

Among them was Lions quarterback Jared Goff, who has avoided any real speculation that he is being shopped around.

"Somehow, Goff has escaped much speculation as a potential offseason casualty, probably more because of his contract than the fact he was so-so for a bad Lions team in 2021. It's very possible, even if Detroit drafts a new QB, he'll stick as the placeholder," Benjamin explained. "But the Lions could save anywhere from $16 million to $26 million by dealing him prior to the start of the season. Those kinds of savings might be worth it even if Baker Mayfield is the immediate successor."

© Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The likelihood of the Lions moving on from Goff in 2022 is slim to none.

“Jared played good football for us late in the year so we have a lot of optimism about Jared going forward, so we have a quarterback,” general manager Brad Holmes said. “If you’re asking like why did not we not kind of hop into that world, we’re happy with where Jared’s at right now. We’re looking forward to him having a productive year for us.”

With a hefty roster bonus being paid out recently and the affinity Detroit's general manager has with their current signal-caller, it is safe to presume that Goff will be donning a Lions uniform in 2022.