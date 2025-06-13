Lions Running Back Had Unusual Bad Luck Stat
The Detroit Lions led the league in scoring last season and was fueled by a number of breakout performances.
Featuring a talented duo of running backs and a plethora of pass catchers around quarterback Jared Goff, the offense often had little trouble driving up and down the field and finishing drives with scores.
However, one specific Lions player had some bad luck when it came to crossing the goal line last season.
In a piece profiling unlucky stats in honor of Friday being 'Friday the 13th,' NFL.com's Kevin Patra noted that Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley led the league in times being tackled at the opposing 1-yard line with 11.
Behind Barkley, the next-highest total of times tackled at the one was eight. This was done by five players, including Lions running back David Montgomery.
Last season, Montgomery notched 775 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. He's part of one of the league's best tandems, as Jahmyr Gibbs surpassed 1,400 rushing yards last season and scored 16 times on the ground.
