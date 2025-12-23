David Montgomery Is Turning Heads With Social Media Posts

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery has caught the attention of supporters with his recent actions online.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, a post on social media highlighting his uniform in the Lions' locker room went viral, with many speculating the veteran running back is unhappy.

Then, the 28-year-old liked a comment from a supporter who replied to one of his posts on Instagram.

The supporter shared, "I love you bro, but you should request a trade. The way they're treating you and glazing Gibbs is atrocious. Look what happens when we don't use you. We lose."

Detroit's rushing attack and offensive linemen are licking their wounds after an atrocious performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dan Campbell's squad finished with 15 total rushing yards, which represented their fourth-fewest (15) in decades.

With Jahmyr Gibbs getting the bulk of carries and targets, Montgomery can only be growing increasingly frustrated.

Detroit's fifth-year head coach was asked why the run game didn't click against the AFC North squad.

“Yeah, there were a couple of them that were, schematically didn’t give our guys a chance there," Campbell said. "One of them, they run it down backside, can’t get away from that one. And then it was our execution, and we just kind of took our turns with how that went. As you guys know, I think you know, it takes all 11 guys to get the run game going.

"Everybody’s got to be on par. One time it’s one player here, whether it’s in the O-line or at another spot, it’s not just there," Campbell added. "The backs are involved, receivers, tight ends. So, we just kind of took turns with, whether it was some of the combinations or we’re not honoring the ID, or maybe it’s not the right read. But yeah, there were a couple in there. Wish I could have had the calls back, couple of calls back.”

With Gibbs needing a long-term contract extension, and Brad Holmes more than willing to pay star players, the former Chicago Bears running back could be realizing he is on his way out of town.

Montgomery played only 13 total snaps (18%) in a critical game the Lions had to have in order to keep their playoff hopes alive.

With a young offensive line that has struggled, the player impacted the most has been Montgomery, who is on pace for career lows in rushing yards and total carries.

It may not be all that surprising that Montgomery could be playing his final two games in a Lions uniform.

Culture in locker room being tested this week https://t.co/KBKcxTjN8J — DetroitSportsPodcast (@DetroitPodcast) December 23, 2025

How are you interpreting this photo from Detroit Lions RB David Montgomery posted on social media? pic.twitter.com/dV0v5eGCYj — DetroitSportsPodcast (@DetroitPodcast) December 23, 2025

