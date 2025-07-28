All Lions

Lions Safety Proclaims 'Get Your Popcorn Ready For Jamo'

Lions expect Jameson Williams to help the team win big games in 2025.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) practices during training camp at team's Peformance Center
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) practices during training camp at team's Peformance Center / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has been the talk of training camp over the course of the first seven practices.

With blazing speed, improved route-running and growing maturity, the former first-round draft pick is turnings heads out on the football field and when the coaching staff reviews film following practice.

Defensive back Brian Branch was the latest to praise the former Alabama Crimson Tide wideout, noting the team is certainly willing to test the defense by sending him to run deep routes.

"He's going deep, he's definitely been going deep," Branch said. "But, I feel like, get your popcorn ready for Jamo, man. It's gonna be fun to watch him this year. I feel like that's exactly what we need. The whole offense, it's gonna be fun to watch."

Offensive coordinator John Morton expressed, when asked by Lions OnSI to review what has caught his attention the first week of camp, the sheer number of weapons the offense features is impressive.

Morton and the rest of the coaching staff is counting on Williams' continued development to aid the team win some important and big games.

"You’ve seen the skill set. He’s very explosive. This is, what, year four? He’s gotten better every year. He’s matured," said offensive coordinator John Morton. "It’s tough for a young receiver to come in this league, because they don’t run a lot of different routes in college. Now, he’s progressed through and I’m gonna take that skill set and isolate him.

"I think he’s been phenomenal. We’re still scripting, we’re giving the young guys more reps to get them prepared for the preseason. But I’m very excited where he’s at right now. He’s gonna help us win some big games this season, obviously.”

