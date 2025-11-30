Lions DE, LB Graded Poorly by PFF in Loss to Packers

The Detroit Lions suffered a tough loss on Thursday to a division rival, one that puts their playoff hopes in serious jeopardy.

Detroit dropped to 7-5 with the loss, as the Packers defeated them 31-24 on Thanksgiving at Ford Field. The loss also had a cost, as wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was injured and left the game in the first quarter.

In St. Brown's absence, the Lions leaned on Jameson Williams to be the top option out wide. The Alabama product didn't disappoint, coming up big with seven catches for 144 yards and a touchdown. He was the team's highest graded player by Pro Football Focus, with a 91.2 overall offensive grade.

Williams was also complimented by the performance of Tom Kennedy. Signed to the active roster Wednesday night, Kennedy stepped up in place of Kalif Raymond who was out with an injury. It was a big day for Kennedy, who finished with four catches and was among the team's top-five PFF-grade offensive players.

On defense, safety Brian Branch led the way with an 83.6 grade. Detroit's defense was picked apart at times by Jordan Love, who threw for four touchdowns including two on fourth downs. He also had a game-sealing first-down strike to Dontayvion Wicks in the fourth quarter.

PFF graded linebacker Alex Anzalone and defensive end Marcus Davenport poorly.

Davenport, making his return after a lengthy injury absence, did not record a single hit, pressure, tackle or sack. In fact, he did not show up at all on the stat sheet.

Now 7-5 on the season, the Lions would benefit from a Chicago Bears loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday. Detroit currently sits two games back of the Bears, but does hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over them for their Week 2 win at Ford Field.

The Lions return to action next Thursday with a matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at home.

Here's a look at the Lions' highest and lowest PFF-graded players in Thursday's game, with a minimum of 10 snaps played.

Highest PFF-graded offensive players

WR Jameson Williams — 91.2

QB Jared Goff – 81.0

OT Penei Sewell – 75.0

OG Tate Ratledge — 71.9

WR Tom Kennedy — 69.4

Lowest PFF-graded offensive players

OG Kayode Awosika — 54.9

TE Anthony Firkser — 51.1

C Trystan Colon — 49.6

OT Dan Skipper — 45.8

TE Ross Dwelley — 44.4

Highest PFF-graded defensive players

SS Brian Branch — 83.6

LB Derrick Barnes — 73.8

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad — 71.7

DE Aidan Hutchinson — 69.6

DT Tyleik Williams — 69.5

Lowest PFF-graded defensive players

DE Marcus Davenport — 56.2

LB Alex Anzalone — 52.1

CB Amik Robertson – 46.9

FS Thomas Harper — 45.5

DT Roy Lopez — 39.3

More from Lions OnSI: