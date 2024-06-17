Lions Sam LaPorta Attends 'Tight End University' Again
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta is again a participant in an annual tight ends camp that brings together top players in the NFL at the position.
Tight End University is a three-day tight ends camp that takes place in Nashville every June.
The camp, which serves to help tight ends further their careers and improve the position collectively, was co-founded by 49ers tight end George Kittle, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Fox Sports color analyst Greg Olsen in 2021.
After a successful rookie campaign, Detroit's talented tight end is expected to continue his growth at the position. With a year under his belt, LaPorta is expected to be an integral part of Ben Johnson's offense.
Related: 2024 Tight Ends Lions Roster Bubble
“Just taking the next steps with some of the little intricacies of the position," tight ends coach Steve Heiden told reporters. "The technique stuff in both phases, run and pass. We just continue to develop that stuff and he’s obviously well on his way there.”
Both LaPorta and the coaching staff are trying to quell the growing buzz that the former Iowa tight end could already be the best player in the NFL at his position.
After setting rookie tight end records, LaPorta is not putting any added pressure on himself to match or exceed what he accomplished during the 2023 season.
Heiden noted, “I think it’s just continuing to stay on the path we’re on and making sure we’re detailing the things that we need to detail with him.”