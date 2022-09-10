Lions Send Scout to Evaluate Army Pass Rusher

Several hours before kickoff, several NFL scouts, including from the Detroit Lions, are in attendance to check out Army EDGE Andre Carter II.

According to NFL Draft Bible, "Known for his ferocious work ethic, Carter is an explosive playmaker who makes a living on the edge. He attacks quickly and violently with sudden movement, which helps him manufacture turnovers (created four forced fumbles, with one fumble recovery and an interception in 2021)."

Carter had a breakout campaign last year, as he recorded 17 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

He has worked extremely diligently to add size and muscle to his already massive 6-foot-7 frame.

"He arrived to West Point as a tall, skinny kid and is set to depart as a much more mature player both physically and mentally, becoming bigger, stronger, faster each season. In fact, he has gained over 30 pounds of bulk since his arrival."

Army head coach Jeff Monken is expecting a solid 2022 campaign from the talented defensive lineman.

"Our strength staff has done a tremendous job with the weight he’s gained and his strength," he said. "I think he’s going to get stronger and better as a football player."

