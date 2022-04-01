Skip to main content

Lions Reportedly Send Seven Staffers to Oregon Pro Day

Is Kavyon Thibodeaux a game-changer?

The Detroit Lions are in search of a game-changer with the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. 

The Oregon Ducks football program conducted their pro day workouts on Friday, and many teams sent a large contingent to view defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, including the Lions. 

According to Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy, all 32 teams were represented, with the Lions reportedly sending seven staffers, including general manager Brad Holmes to observe Thibodeaux and Verone McKinley. 

At the recent owners meetings, Holmes explained if the team were to select in the present, they could hand in their card and be quite comfortable. 

“We want a game-changer at that pick," Holmes explained to a small group of reporters. "So whatever position that is, again, we’re comfortable at multiple positions. If the draft was today, we could turn in that card and sleep good at night. But at the end of the day, we’re looking for that game-changer."

Defensive linemen Aidan Hutchinson of Michigan, Jermaine Johnson of Florida State, safety Kyle Hamilton of Notre Dame, quarterback Malik Willis of Liberty, Travon Walker of Georgia and Thibodeaux are the likely candidates for the Lions to select with the No. 2 overall pick. 

