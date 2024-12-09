Lions Beating Packers Set Prime Video Streaming Record
The Detroit Lions Week 14 contest against the Green Bay Packers set a Prime Video streaming record for an NFL game streamed during the regular season.
According to a release from Prime Video, the NFC North clash drew an average of 17.29 million viewers on Thursday evening.
The record-setting audience surpassed the Cowboys game against the Giants, that took place in September earlier this year, by north of one millions viewers.
Detroit was able to win by being ultra aggressive, going for it on fourth-down on five seperate occasions.
“We trust his judgement. We trust his judgement because he’s gonna run through a wall for us," said veteran cornerback Amik Robertson. "We’re gonna run through a wall for him. So if he goes for it and if we don’t get it, defense is gonna go out there and try to get the ball back. And if we get it, we live with it.”
Packers coach Matt LaFleur praised Detroit postgame, and indicated in order to defeat one of the top teams in the league, better execution on third down and in the red zone was needed from his squad.
“"They’re a really good football team, very well-coached, a lot of great players and it’s tough to come into somebody else’s building. I mean, you’ve got to play better, so I think there’re some areas that we can really look at this where we have to improve upon situationally, like third down, that was critical," LaFleur said. "And then not coming away with a touchdown there at the end in the red area, that was tough as well. But I think, really, offensively and defensively, the third and fourth down was probably the difference in the game.”
Additional reading
1.) Playoff Standings: Lions In Tough Battle For No. 1 Seed
2.) How Jared Goff Factored Into Lions Late Fourth-Down Decision