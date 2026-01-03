Lions vs. Bears Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 18 (Will Chicago Clinch No. 2 Seed?)
Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears can clinch the No. 2 seed in the NFC with a win on Sunday against the Detroit Lions, and they are small favorites at home to make that happen.
Detroit has nothing to play for when it comes to the playoffs, but it could play spoiler by upsetting Chicago and knocking it back in the NFC standings.
The Bears have the same record as the Philadelphia Eagles through 17 weeks, and they have the head-to-head tiebreaker over Philly since they beat it on Black Friday. The Eagles are heavily favored against Washington in Week 18, and they’d earn the two seed with a win and a Chicago loss.
After a thrilling Sunday night game against San Francisco that ended in a loss, the Bears are looking to send themselves into the postseason on a high note in Week 18.
All season long, the SI Betting team has been predicting final scores for every NFL game as a fun way to help bettors decide on their spread and total bets.
Here’s where I’m leaning for this matchup with Chicago looking to clinch the No. 2 seed in the NFC.
Lions vs. Bears Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Lions +3 (-118)
- Bears -3 (-102)
Moneyline
- Lions: +135
- Bears: -155
Total
- 50.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
There has been a little bit of line movement in this game, as the Bears opened as just 1.5-point favorites and are now favored by three. Chicago is also -155 to win this game, moving from -135 earlier in the week.
Lions vs. Bears Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his favorite bet for this game in his Road to 272 column, where he bets on every game, every week:
It's time to accept the fact that the Lions just don't have "it" this year. Whether it's just been bad luck, injuries, or the failure to properly replace their offensive and defensive coordinators from last year, or a mixture of all three, something is missing from the Lions. Meanwhile, the Bears, led by the Lions' past offensive coordinator, Ben Johnson, have been a phenomenal team this year. Their defense struggles when they can't force turnovers, but their offense is on another level. Since Week 8, their offense ranks sixth in the league in both EPA per play and success rate.
With the Bears still fighting for the No. 2 seed in the conference, they'll likely come out swinging in this one. I'll lay the 2.5 points with Chicago.
The Bears have already clinched the NFC North, but there is still a ton to play for on Sunday with the No. 2 seed on the line.
While the Lions can’t make the playoffs, there’s a chance they want to spoil things for their division rivals in Week 18. Still, Detroit had a ton of injuries this season, and I don’t see the incentive in risking anyone’s health in this matchup, especially since the Lions have eyes on contending in 2026.
I’ll trust the Bears to get the win, although they are kings of playing close games late in the fourth quarter.
Final Score Prediction: Bears 26, Lions 20
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.