Rob Parker: Lions Dan Campbell Is a 'Bad Coach'
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell may be the most heavy scrutinized coach in NFL history that is sitting on a 12-1 record.
The fourth-year coach has been at the center of a debate among pundits and NFL fans regarding the decision to be so aggressive on fourth down.
While the Lions have had a decent success rate executing on fourth down, Campbell deciding to go for it on his own side of the field and again late in the game against the Green Bay Packers has been the topic of discussion all weekend long.
The Lions did not convert on one of "Campbell's gambles" against the Packers and subsequently gave up a touchdown.
Late in the game, the decision to go for it sealed Detroit's 12th victory of the season.
Analytics have become a factor in the decision-making of NFL coaches, yet fans and pundits still have not accepted that the popular head coach wants his football team to play aggressive.
Fox Sports Radio host Rob Parker was the most vocal critic, sharing on his program that he believes Campbell is a "bad coach" that will eventually cost the Lions a chance to play in or win a Super Bowl.
"Dan Campbell, for as much credit and people being all excited about him, I think he's a bad coach. I think he's worse than Brandon Staley when he was with the Chargers, who got fired," Parker said. "And I'm gonna tell you why. This is not being, provocative or trying to change the game or having cajones or whatever. This is reckless. And the reason I say he's a bad coach, and ultimately will wind up costing the Lions a chance at this elusive trip to the Super Bowl, or even a chance to win it, is because what he's doing is unnecessary and putting his team in harm's way. And it worked out last night."
Parker, who was a former beat writer and columnist in Detroit, puts the blame on the Lions losing to the 49ers in the NFC Championship game on Campbell.
"You don't want to do that if you don't have to. Going for it on fourth-and-one inside the 30. I read some stat where no team had done it in 25 years since 2000. Had that even been done? I understand Lions fans and you're one of them, (co-host Kelvin Washington), you love the guy because you endured all the terrible years. Okay I get it."
Parker continued, "You're like, 'Oh, they're on the cusp. And this is the guy. He's humble, he's fearless and this and that.' But if you're really honest, Dan Campbell cost you a trip to the Super Bowl last year with the chicanery and all of that. And he's going to do it again. He hasn't learned his lesson."
The Lions will face the Bills next week at Ford Field, contuining their quest for the No. 1 seed in the NFC and home-field advantage in the postseason.