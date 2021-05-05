Lions Sign Tight End Darren Fells

Veteran tight end Darren Fells played with the Detroit Lions back in 2017.

A familiar face has returned back to the Detroit Lions organization.

After a visit with the Lions front office Tuesday evening, veteran tight end Darren Fells has agreed to return for a second stint in Motown.

Back in 2017, Fells played in Detroit on a one-year, $1.5 million deal.

During his tenure, he made 13 starts and played 549 snaps -- finishing with 17 receptions for 177 yards and three touchdowns. He was utilized primarily as a blocking tight, a role that he coveted and has shined in all throughout his career in the NFL.

The veteran tight end has also had stops with the Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans.

Fells was cut prior to the draft after two seasons with the Texans, and could serve as Detroit's second or third tight end on the depth chart. In Houston, he secured 55 receptions for 653 yards and 11 touchdowns prior to tenure ending.

The Lions currently feature T.J. Hockenson, but were light on experienced tight ends prior to bringing back Fells.

The organization recently placed Hunter Bryant on the reserve/non-football injury list.

Prior to his NFL career, Fells played basketball professionally in Argentina, Mexico, Belgium, Finland and France between 2008 and 2012.

"I always prided myself on being a great offensive rebounder," Fells told reporters when he signed with Detroit back in 2017. "It takes a lot of effort to get to the rim, so I would definitely say I’m a physical player.”

Throughout the course of his eight-year career, the 35-year-old has secured 123 receptions for 1,483 receiving yards and 21 touchdown receptions.