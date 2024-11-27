All Lions

Lions Sign LB David Long, WR Maurice Alexander to Active Roster

Lions announce flurry of roster moves Wednesday.

John Maakaron

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) jumps to avoid tackle by Detroit Lions linebacker David Long Jr. (43)
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) jumps to avoid tackle by Detroit Lions linebacker David Long Jr. (43) / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Detroit Lions announced several roster moves Wednesday, ahead of their Thanksgiving game against the Chicago Bears.

Linebacker David Long and wide receiver Maurice Alexander have been signed to the active roster, while Kalif Raymond was officially placed on injured reserve.

Also, offensive lineman Jamarco Jones was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster.

With Raymond going on injured reserve, the Lions are forced to find new options to handle the return duties. The veteran was the team's punt returner and one-half of the kick return tandem, along with cornerback Khalil Dorsey. Alexander could fit this role.

Another option to handle kick return duties is rookie running back Sione Vaki. Though the Utah product has not seen a ton of action on offense, he has developed into a nice special teams contributor.

“Listen, Vaki is a pretty good special teams player for us. We had a lot of high hopes for him in that regard for us," Campbell said. "We felt like in the meantime while he’s learning to play the halfback position, because he’s kind of new and it’s something that he hasn’t done a lot of, that special teams would be an area that he would help us, and he’s done that. He’s a four-core guy for us because he does – special teams he plays like a safety which is what he was in college. So, he’s growing, he’s continuing, we slowly try to give him a couple of plays in the offense just to help him, but he’s been an asset. And I go back to this, if you can get him to the game then you can use him in other areas. So, he’s been able to do that, and we like him a lot. We like him a lot.”

Published
John Maakaron
JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

Home/News