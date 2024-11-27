Lions Sign LB David Long, WR Maurice Alexander to Active Roster
The Detroit Lions announced several roster moves Wednesday, ahead of their Thanksgiving game against the Chicago Bears.
Linebacker David Long and wide receiver Maurice Alexander have been signed to the active roster, while Kalif Raymond was officially placed on injured reserve.
Also, offensive lineman Jamarco Jones was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster.
With Raymond going on injured reserve, the Lions are forced to find new options to handle the return duties. The veteran was the team's punt returner and one-half of the kick return tandem, along with cornerback Khalil Dorsey. Alexander could fit this role.
Another option to handle kick return duties is rookie running back Sione Vaki. Though the Utah product has not seen a ton of action on offense, he has developed into a nice special teams contributor.
“Listen, Vaki is a pretty good special teams player for us. We had a lot of high hopes for him in that regard for us," Campbell said. "We felt like in the meantime while he’s learning to play the halfback position, because he’s kind of new and it’s something that he hasn’t done a lot of, that special teams would be an area that he would help us, and he’s done that. He’s a four-core guy for us because he does – special teams he plays like a safety which is what he was in college. So, he’s growing, he’s continuing, we slowly try to give him a couple of plays in the offense just to help him, but he’s been an asset. And I go back to this, if you can get him to the game then you can use him in other areas. So, he’s been able to do that, and we like him a lot. We like him a lot.”