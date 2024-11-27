NFC North Roundtable: Lions' Player to Be Thankful For, Key to Win
The NFC North will be widely featured on national television this week, as three of the four teams in the division will be playing on Thanksgiving.
Detroit, which sits in first place with a 10-1 record, will host Chicago at 12:30. Green Bay is slotted for primetime in a home clash with the Miami Dolphins. With big divisional matchups still looming down the stretch, these games will carry implications in a division that still has plenty up for grabs.
Here's a look at where each of the NFC North teams stand ahead of Week 13, with input from team OnSI publishers across the division.
Week 13: Lions vs. Bears (12:30 p.m. Thursday, Ford Field)
Rankings: Lions, Vikings, Packers, Bears
Player the Lions are most thankful for: The Lions have plenty to be thankful for with their early season success, and it’s hard to single out just one player with how good the team has been collectively. Still, the anchor has been quarterback Jared Goff. The fan base expresses their appreciation for the passer each and every week with chants of his name. His story of bouncing back from adversity resonates with the fan base, and he has delivered success to the fans that is uncommon for the organization.
Key to victory: Dominate early. The Bears have enough firepower to compete in a shootout, so stifling them early before they get a chance to get going will be paramount for the defense. If the Lions can start fast, they can employ their trademark ball-control style in the second half. However, if they come out of the gates slowly and allow the Bears to gain confidence, this game could become very difficult down the stretch.
Week 13: Vikings vs. Cardinals (1 p.m. Sunday, U.S. Bank Stadium)
Rankings: Lions, Vikings, Packers, Bears
Player the Vikings are most thankful for: Justin Jefferson. Imagine a world where Jefferson isn't dressed in purple and gold. Minnesota would be a wasteland, "Mad Max" style. Sam Darnold wouldn't be putting up the respectable numbers he is with Jefferson, and defenses would be able to shut down Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson because they wouldn't have to use two or three defenders to cover the best receiver in the world. Without Jefferson, the Vikings might be 2-9 instead of 9-2. He's that good.
Keys to victory: Score points. It sounds silly, but Arizona has allowed just one offensive touchdown in the past 12 quarters. Of course, playing Bears during peak offensive struggles followed by a date with the hapless Jets is a recipe for defensive success and the Cardinals took full advantage of those opportunities. But they also held Seattle to 16 points at home. The Cardinals are a sneaky team capable of leaving Minnesota with a win. The Vikings cannot turn the ball over in the red zone and get away with it like they have in wins over the Jaguars, Titans and Bears. — Joe Nelson, Vikings OnSI.
Week 13: Packers vs. Dolphins (8:20 p.m. Thursday, Lambeau Field)
Rankings: Lions, Vikings, Packers, Bears
Player the Packers are most thankful for: Aaron Jones is one of the best running backs in Packers history and a true face-of-the-franchise player. But where would the Packers be without Josh Jacobs? Coach Matt LaFleur always seemed reluctant to give Jones a heavy workload. He has no such issues with Jacobs, who had 19 carries in the first half alone and 26 for the game against San Francisco, even knowing the Packers would have to face the Dolphins on a short week. Jacobs is third in the NFL in rushing, oftentimes gaining 3, 4 or 5 yards on his own.
Keys to victory: Since returning from a concussion that sidelined him for four games, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is second in the NFL with a 116.2 passer rating, fifth with 1,277 yards and second with plus-10 touchdowns vs. interceptions. Dealing with Tagovailoa and receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle would be a challenge under any circumstances. Doing it without Jaire Alexander? Somehow, defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley has to take away the big play without allowing Tagovailoa to simply pick apart soft zone defenses. — Bill Huber, Packers OnSI.
Week 13: Bears at Lions (12:30 p.m. Thursday, Ford Field)
Rankings: Lions, Vikings, Packers, Bears
Player the Bears are most thankful for: Caleb Williams. While some doubters remained as recently as two weeks ago, it had become apparent long ago he had the arm and was reading defenses well. After two strong efforts against better defenses, Williams has made it apparent he is the player everyone hoped on draft day. He hasn't thrown an interception in 193 passes and three times led late drives to set up Bears wins or OT, only to see it all come tumbling down in defeat due to the rest of the team or coaching decisions. Williams is about all the Bears can be thankful for this year, although Rome Odunze has shown promise for the future as well.
Keys to victory: One key is taken care of already with the schedule since the Lions haven't won on Thanksgiving since 2016 and the Bears have won four straight on turkey day. On the field, the only way the Bears will win this game is re-ignite a pass rush like they had earlier in the season. When Jared Goff gets pressured up the middle, he tends to panic and throw interceptions. He threw five against the Texans but Detroit still won. So, all the Bears will need is a strong pass rush against the best offensive line in the NFL and then six interceptions. — Gene Chamberlain, Bears OnSI.