Lions Sign DE Off Bengals Practice Squad
The Detroit Lions are now tasked with replacing one of the top performing defenders in the NFL.
After Aidan Hutchinson suffered a serious leg injury that required immediate surgery, the Lions must find options to step up and replace the elite production that Hutchinson was providing. There has been plenty of speculation about the Lions making a trade for a big name.
However, coach Dan Campbell said Monday that he believes this roster can still win the Super Bowl as currently constructed. The Lions also plan to add help at the position by signing defensive end Isaiah Thomas off of the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad, according to reports.
A seventh-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2022, Thomas has played in 10 career games and has one career sack. Because he was signed off the practice squad, he will be on the Lions' active roster.
During an appearance on Lions' flagship radio Tuesday, he explained that the team would likely be looking for a role player who can contribute in different ways as opposed to trying to pry one of the big names off of another team.
"I think, if anything, you're looking for a role player. Somebody, I think, that can set an edge, that can transition into rush," Campbell said. "He doesn't have to be somebody — as you guys know, these elite rushers and edge-setters don't just fall off trees, and if they do, then you're gonna have to sell the farm to get them. But I do think there could be some guys out there, man, that'll fit into what we're doing defensively. They can serve a role, they can help supplement what's going on inside with Mac and Reader and those guys. I think if anything, you're looking for at least a complimentary piece."
There's been plenty of hope among fans that the team would trade for Maxx Crosby, who has local ties after playing collegiately at Eastern Michigan University. However, as Campbell noted, there would be a heavy cost to acquire a player like that.