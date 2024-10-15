Film Review: Plays That Defined Lions' Defensive Dominance
The Detroit Lions moved to 4-1 on the season with a 47-9 shellacking of the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6. It was by far the team's most complete performance and featured dominance on both sides of the ball.
While the offense got deep into its bag of tricks and rolled over Dallas' defense, the Lions' defense had plenty of fun of its own. They forced five takeaways, with three interceptions and two fumbles. Additionally, they held the Cowboys to just 53 rushing yards and Detroit nearly doubled Dallas' total yardage output.
Here are five plays that defined Detroit's defensive performance on Sunday.
Branch interception
After Dallas notched a field goal on their first possession, a long completion to Jalen Tolbert set them up to be in position to retake the lead. After Ezekiel Elliott was tackled for loss on first down, Dak Prescott hit Jake Ferguson to set up a third-and-5 from Detroit's 7-yard line.
This play is simply masterful coverage from Brian Branch, who has emerged as a star on this side of the ball for the Lions. Dallas lines up in a trips bunch formation, and Branch starts the play having responsibility for covering the flats.
Amik Robertson is sent after the quarterback on a nickel blitz, and Terrion Arnold physically engages with the outside receiver. Branch takes away the flats, then flips his hips and tracks the ball in the air. He skies up to haul the pass in, generating Detroit's first takeaway of the day and nullifying a Dallas scoring opportunity.
Paschal tackle for loss
Josh Paschal has been tasked with stepping up for Detroit's defensive line after the loss of Marcus Davenport. With Aidan Hutchinson to also be down for the foreseeable future, there will be plenty on Paschal's plate from a responsibility perspective.
As a result, plays like the one below are encouraging. The Cowboys call a run play designed to leave Paschal unblocked. Because they're running away from him, the Cowboys are counting on Elliott to get moving quick enough to not allow Paschal to factor in.
However, Paschal gets right after Elliott after getting a great jump off the ball. Though he doesn't finish the tackle all the way through, he causes Elliott to lose his balance and stumble before Jack Campbell finishes the play off.
McNeill sack
In the second quarter, the Cowboys did not record a first down. They were able to score on their final drive after KaVontae Turpin set them up with a great kick return, but Dallas was unable to move the chains so much as one time in the second quarter.
While Detroit was going on its run offensively, its defense held down the Cowboys. The first of four sacks in the game for the defense came early in the second quarter, with Dallas facing third-and-10 from its own 30-yard line.
The Lions rush six with a very well executed stunt up front. Linebackers Alex Anzalone and Jack Campbell are both part of the rush plan, as they take care of the center and right guard. Alim McNeill loops around Campbell, and bypasses extra protector Hunter Luepke in the process, and takes down Prescott for a loss.
Arnold pass breakup
Rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold has been the target of much scrutiny throughout the beginning of his career. Penalties have been an issue, but the Lions don't want him to stop challenging opposing receivers physically.
Lions coach Dan Campbell called Sunday's game the best one of Arnold's young career, as he overcame giving up an early long completion to settle in and have a solid showing. Perhaps his most important play was this fourth down pass breakup.
KaVontae Turpin is one of the faster players in the league, and here Arnold is one-on-one with him. Turpin runs a whip route, where he starts running out before snapping off his route and running back to the inside. Arnold is there every step of the way and gets a hand on the ball, drawing some celebrations from his teammates.
Branch forced fumble
Branch made his presence felt again in the third quarter. On this play, the Cowboys hit on a short completion to Ryan Flournoy, which happens to be his first career reception. Working against Terrion Arnold, he makes the defender miss and starts to head toward the sideline.
However, Branch doesn't let him get out of bounds because he's able to perfectly time a punch-out on the ball. This act is described as the 'Peanut Punch' after former Bears cornerback Charles 'Peanut' Tillman, and Branch pulls it off perfectly.
Once the ball is on the turf, it's quickly scooped up by Arnold. The fumble recovery is Arnold's first NFL takeaway.