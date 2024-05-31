Lions Sign Ennis Rakestraw to Rookie Contract
The Detroit Lions have signed second-round pick Ennis Rakestraw Jr. The Missouri product is the fifth member of Detroit's rookie class to ink a contract. Only first-round pick Terrion Arnold remains unsigned.
The Lions doubled up on cornerbacks in the 2024 draft with the selection of Rakestraw at No. 61 overall. With its first pick of this past April's draft, Detroit selected Arnold.
It's believed that Rakestraw will play a major role in the Lions’ revamped secondary.
According to NFL Films’ Greg Cosell, “Rakestraw is one of those corners whose tape you love to watch because of the way in which he plays with a feisty competitive swagger and attitude and he never allows his thin frame and less than ideal weight at 183 pounds negatively impact his approach and his physicality, especially evident as a run defender where he was as physically tough and competitive as any corner in the draft.”
For Rakestraw's efforts in 2023, he received an 80.7 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, including a 78.7 coverage grade and a very impressive 89.0 run-defense mark.
“Some teams may see him more as a slot corner given his lack of desired size for the outside and his short area burst and quickness and willingness and toughness playing the run and his overall high-level competitiveness,” Cosell added. "He is more than a cover corner and might lead teams to believe slot corner is his better transition. Rakestraw has extensive experience playing both outside corner and slot corner and if teams believe his thin frame presents an issue outside then he can be deployed in the slot with the needed athletic and competitive traits to succeed there at the next level.”
Detroit general manager Brad Holmes made a concerted effort this offseason to improve the team's cornerbacks room. On top of adding Rakestraw and Arnold via the draft, Holmes acquired a pair of veteran corners in Carlton Davis (via trade) and Amik Robertson (via free agency).
They're set to join a crowded Lions cornerbacks group – one which also includes returning defensive backs Emmanuel Moseley and Kindle Vildor – in 2024.