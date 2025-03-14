Lions Sign TE Kenny Yeboah
The Detroit Lions are adding depth to their tight end room.
Former New York Jets tight end Kenny Yeboah is signing a one-year contract with the Lions, according to a report from the Detroit Free Press. Yeboah is a four-year veteran who had spent the entirety of his career with the Jets. Financial terms of the contract were not immediately reported.
Since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2021, Yeboah has totaled nine catches for 111 yards and one touchdown. In nine games last season, Yeboah had five catches for 47 yards and a score.
Yeboah played 107 snaps last season, earning a 47.6 overall offensive grade via Pro Football Focus. He also earned a PFF grade of 48.4 as a run-blocker.
While his offensive impact has been limited, Yeboah does have 610 special teams snaps across his four NFL campaigns.
The Lions' tight end room is headlined by Sam LaPorta, an Iowa product who set an NFL record for receptions by a rookie tight end in 2023. In two NFL seasons, LaPorta has notched 146 receptions, 1,615 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Brock Wright handles the backup duties, and the Lions determined he was valuable enough to match a three-year offer sheet he signed with the San Francisco 49ers as a restricted free agent last season.
Detroit elected to not tender a restricted free agent contract to tight end Shane Zylstra, who becomes a free agent as a result. Yeboah appears slated to handle the third tight end duties as a result and could compete for increased reps with Wright.
Detroit's tight ends will be under new leadership. The team hired former Iowa State assistant head coach and running backs coach Tyler Roehl to coach the position after Steve Heiden departed to coach the New York Jets' offensive line under Aaron Glenn.