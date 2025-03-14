Lions CB Terrion Arnold: 'Let Brad Cook'
The Detroit Lions have been relatively quiet during the first week of NFL free agency, at least based on expectations of some supporters who wanted the team to make a huge splash.
Rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold took to social media to share his opinion of the team's general manager.
Brad Holmes has earned a reputation of being one of the top draft evaluators. In four years, Detroit's roster is among the youngest team's in the league and is littered with Pro Bowl and All-Pro caliber talent.
But this week, the team replaced veteran cornerback Carlton Davis with D.J. Reed and retained a bunch of their own free agents.
Grant Stuard and Roy Lopez are not going to move the needle too much, except for the small segment of supporters who love each and everything the organizations decides.
Arnold expressed "Let Brad Cook" to his nearly 45,000 followers on Twitter/X. Fans and pundits have used that phrase to remind everyone that Detroit's front office is vastly different than in year's past.
Also, even though free agency might have been slow, the NFL Draft is where Holmes and his personnel department have excelled the past four years
With elevated expectations, Detroit's draft this year will be the most important in the history of the franchise.
How players feel about frequent defensive line coach changes
Detroit has had a fair share of turnover on the coaching staff this offseason. With both coordinators leaving, players on both sides of the football must adjust to having new voices in the room.
For the Lions' defensive linemen, there has been a revolving door for their position coach.
Levi Onwuzurike was asked about the constant turnover at the defensive line coach position this week.
"I just met him for the first time. Real cool dude,” Onwuzurike said after meeting Kacy Rodgers for the first time. “He has a good plan for us. You could tell he’s excited. You can tell he has individual expectations for every different player, and he’s going to use that to put us in the right spot. I like where his head is at. I don’t think it’s difficult to be honest.
"We know how the league is. People moving, people moving up, some guys had that happen in college. I think everybody is used to it. I don’t think it’s as big as a deal," Onwuzurike commented further. "Obviously, losing a coach like coach T (Terrell Williams), that’s huge. But we got another great coach in Kacy.”