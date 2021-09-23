Lions Sign LB Josh Woods, Place Tyrell Williams on Injured Reserve

The Detroit Lions announced multiple roster moves on Thursday ahead of their Week 3 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

With linebackers Derrick Barnes and Jalen Reeves-Maybin likely to see increased reps at linebacker, the team is considering other options to also aid on special teams.

“We’re thinking about (Tavante) Beckett. We also signed Josh Woods. We got him from the practice squad of Chicago," Campbell explained on Thursday. "So there’s a chance he comes in and helps us on special teams right now. He also provides depth at linebacker. We’re looking at him. We’re looking at (Brock) Wright as a tight end, (Shane) Zylstra as a tight end for body types that can help us on special teams. Because that’s now where we need the help, is to take a little bit off of Reeves-Maybin and Barnes on special teams, because they’re still going to have to do that for us."

Woods went undrafted out of Maryland back in 2018, but made the Bears 53-man roster in 2019. He has mainly earned reps on special teams, but has familiarity with Lions inside linebackers coach Mark DeLeone, who previously coached with the Bears.

Pro Football Focus graded Woods an 89.4 on special teams in 2020.

Wideout Tyrell Williams, who suffered a brain injury in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers, will miss his second consecutive game against the Ravens and has been placed on the injured reserve list, meaning he will miss at least the next couple of weeks while he recovers.

Lions will likely have a new kicker against Baltimore Ravens

It was also announced that kicker Austin Seibert was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, paving the way for Ryan Santoso to step in against the Ravens.

Santoso was previously with Detroit back in 2018, as he went undrafted.

The 6-foot-5, 250 pound kicker was previously with the Carolina Panthers, and was heralded for his booming leg.