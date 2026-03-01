The NFL Scouting Combine officially comes to an end Sunday with the final group of on-field workouts.

On Sunday, the offensive linemen will hit the field and be the last group to work out in front of NFL evaluators. For teams, much of the work has already been done and the focus will shift towards digesting the information from the Combine and using it for the Draft and free agency.

The Detroit Lions offered some hints as to what their process could look like during Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell's media availabilities. Some interesting news surrounding the Lions also dropped as recently as Sunday, with the reports that David Montgomery wants out. It's important to note that Montgomery seemingly refuted these reports in a social media post Sunday.

Here's a look at how the events of Combine week have impacted the Lions' draft board, and larger offseason plans.

Decker returns

One of the biggest storylines of the offseason was the future of offensive tackle Taylor Decker, who was mulling retirement following the conclusion of the 2025 season. Had Decker elected to not return, the offensive tackle position would be at the very top of the Lions' needs.

However, Decker announced this week that he intends to return for an 11th season. As a result, the Lions will presumably have their starting tackle duo locked in with Decker and All-Pro Penei Sewell. This comes as a relief for Detroit, which was unable to replicate the production of Frank Ragnow after his retirement last offseason.

Detroit should still be in the market for the top-end offensive tackles, as there's no guarantee Decker elects to play beyond the 2026 season and he has dealt with injuries in the past two seasons. However, there won't be any pressure on the team to find a prospect who has to be ready to start on day one.

EDGE targets emerge

The defensive line figures to be a big position of need for the Lions. In addition to the team lacking a true compliment for Aidan Hutchinson in years past, there are several key members of the rotation who are set to be free agents this offseason.

At the EDGE position, the Lions will have to decide whether to re-sign both Al-Quadin Muhammad and Marcus Davenport. Muhammad emerged as the team's second option in pass-rush situations with a career-high 11 sacks, and even at age 30 the value of the position could put him out of Detroit's range in free agency.

As a result, the Lions should be in the mix to pick one of the top prospects at the position when their No. 17 overall selection rolls around. While David Bailey and Arvell Reese will both likely be off the board, some combination of Cashius Howell, Keldrick Faulk, Zion Young and Akheem Mesidor could be available.

Of that group, Young profiles as the closest fit to what Detroit has targeted in the past given his production as a run defender. Meanwhile, someone like Faulk or Mesidor could bring more immediate pass-rush production.

There are also some intriguing players with mid-round projections, such as Oklahoma's R. Mason Thomas and Florida's George Gumbs Jr. In particular, Gumbs is an athletic pass-rusher who began his career as a wide receiver who could be a nice addition.

The interior defensive line could be another area the team targets early. Even with Alim McNeill returning as their three-technique, the Lions have free agent decisions to make on players like DJ Reader and Roy Lopez at nose tackle.

Tyleik Williams, the team's 2025 first-round pick, figures to take a step up with a bigger role, but the team could be looking to add another young nose tackle to the mix at some point.

MORE: Addressing Biggest Needs in Lions' 2026 Post-Combine Mock Draft

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

How urgent is secondary need?

Entering the Combine, it was expected that the Lions may do their homework on the group of safeties given the injuries to Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch. With knee and Achilles injuries, respectively, both players have uncertain futures for the beginning of next season.

The safety position seems to be a deep group, and as such the Lions shouldn't feel pressed to address it right away unless a prospect such as Caleb Downs of Ohio State falls into their range. Other mid-tier prospects that the Lions reportedly interviewed at the Combine include TCU's Bud Clark, Texas' Michael Taaffe and USC's Bishop Fitzgerald.

Things were further upended with reports of Terrion Arnold's alleged involvement in a legal matter in Florida in early February. Arnold has not been charged with a crime, and his attorney strongly denied the allegations of his involvement, but the matter has not yet been fully resolved.

In addition to this, Arnold was limited to eight games due to injuries last year while fellow 2024 draft pick Ennis Rakestraw missed the entire season. With Amik Robertson set to hit free agency, the cornerback position is another area the Lions could target.

Cornerbacks that the Lions spent time with at the Combine include Tennessee's Jermod McCoy, LSU's Mansoor Delane and Oregon's Jadon Canady.

Montgomery's uncertain future

It's no secret that the Lions went away from Montgomery down the stretch of the 2025 season, as his snap count significantly decreased during the second half of the season. A big part of this could be the performance of Jahmyr Gibbs, as the Alabama product is simply too explosive to keep off the field for extended stretches.

Holmes has been open about the fact that Montgomery may want to be moved to a place where he can be utilized more, and on Sunday ESPN reported that the running back in fact wants out of Detroit. Montgomery put out a post after the report indicating that this may not be the case.

As it stands, Montgomery is under contract through the end of the 2027 season. His contract is moveable, but parting ways with him would end one of the more productive running back duos in the league.

If Montgomery is moved, the Lions could be in the market for a young running back in Montgomery's mold in the draft to pair with Gibbs. The Lions had a formal meeting at the Combine with Penn State's Nick Singleton, who plays with a blend of speed and power that could fit Detroit's style.