Bills Center Named 'Perfect' Detroit Lions Free Agent To Sign

The Detroit Lions could be intriguing participants in free agency when the window begins in early March.

Though the team is currently facing a dire cap situation and is in the negatives, they could restructure contracts of prominent players and put themselves in a position to be active. As a result, there are targets that the team could pursue and add in their pursuit of a return to contention.

One area the team could target is the interior offensive line. The group was up and down in 2025, as the retirement of Frank Ragnow left the team without a true center. Graham Glasgow slid over from the guard position, but may not be a long-term answer.

At the guard position, the Lions relied on Christian Mahogany and Tate Ratledge, both of whom are recent draft picks. As a result, Detroit could find a veteran option who could help stabilize the group.

While the top center free agent, Baltimore's Tyler Linderbaum, may be out of their price range, the Lions could target another starting-caliber center in Buffalo's Connor McGovern. In a recent piece from Bleacher Report, Alex Ballentine tabbed McGovern as the perfect signing for the Lions in free agency.

"The Lions' fall from Super Bowl contender to missing the playoffs has a direct tie to the drop in their offensive line play," Ballentine wrote. "Frank Ragnow's retirement probably hurt the team more than it was prepared for. Graham Glasgow moved to the pivot with mixed results."

McGovern is a one-time Pro Bowl selection who began his career with the Dallas Cowboys. After three years in Dallas, McGovern landed in Buffalo and has started all 49 of his appearances over the last three years.

In 2025, McGovern earned a 70.9 overall offensive grade from Pro Football Focus. He graded out slightly better as a pass-blocker with a 70.8 grade compared to his 68.6 run-blocking grade.

Currently, McGovern is projected to receive a contact of three years worth $16.3 million according to Spotrac's market value predictions.

"The Lions could use free agency to reset that. While Tyler Linderbaum is the biggest name, Bills center Connor McGovern is a free agent who finished ninth in the league in PFF grade," Ballentine wrote. "Signing him away from Buffalo would elevate the floor of the offensive line."

NFL teams will be able to begin negotiations with agents of players beginning with the legal tampering period at Noon on March 9, and can officially sign players when the new league year begins at 4 p.m. on March 11.