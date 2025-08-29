Lions Sign New DE to Practice Squad
The Detroit Lions made their final practice squad move Thursday, announcing the addition of pass-rusher Andre Carter II.
The 25-year-old EDGE defender fills the last available spot on Detroit’s 16-man practice squad, bringing both size and upside to the team’s practice-squad defense.
Carter, a 6-foot-6, 256-pound product of Army, has already taken a winding path through the NFL.
He entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2023, and carved out a role with the Minnesota Vikings, appearing in 12 games as a rookie. While most of his contributions came on special teams, he logged 68 defensive snaps and recorded one quarterback hit.
Last season, he suited up for three contests with the Las Vegas Raiders, producing a combined sack, one tackle and a QB hit.
His biggest splash came during his senior year at Army, when he became one of the most prolific pass-rushers in college football.
Carter exploded for 15.5 sacks in 2022, finishing second in the nation behind Alabama star Will Anderson Jr., the eventual third overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
His dominance at the collegiate level helped him rise to national prominence and allowed him to become one of the most decorated players ever to come out of West Point.
Carter spent this summer in training camp with the Raiders, and he showed flashes of promise during the preseason. In three exhibition contests, he logged 59 defensive snaps, and totaled seven quarterback pressures, along with two sacks and four hurries.
His most impressive performance came in the preseason finale against the Arizona Cardinals, when he registered two sacks and five total pressures.
Despite those encouraging signs, though, he was waived by Las Vegas on Monday.
For the Lions, Carter is a low-risk addition who could grow into a valuable depth option.
Detroit’s EDGE rotation currently features Aidan Hutchinson and Marcus Davenport as starters, with Al-Quadin Muhammad, Pat O’Connor and Tyrus Wheat as reserves.
While the position group has a solid starting tandem, adding a developmental pass-rusher like Carter strengthens the pipeline should injuries or attrition strike during the season.
With his signing, Detroit’s practice squad is now full, unless the team elects to bring in a player via the International Pathway program, which would allow for a 17th addition.
With Carter signed, here is the Lions’ season-opening practice squad:
DT Myles Adams
WR Ronnie Bell
EDGE Andre Carter II
C Trystan Colon
DL Keith Cooper
S Erick Hallett
TE Zach Horton
WR Tom Kennedy
WR Jackson Meeks
OL Mason Miller
OL Michael Niese
LB Anthony Pittman
RB Jacob Saylors
S Loren Strickland
OL Dan Skipper
EDGE Isaac Ukwu