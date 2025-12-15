Detroit Lions CB Lowest PFF-Graded Player Against Rams

Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed has not played up to his high standards since his return from a hamstring injury.

Against the Los Angeles Rams, the veteran defensive back was the lowest PFF-graded player on the Lions (29.5).

He acknowledged in the week prior to the game he also was not happy with his game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Reed signed a three-year, $48 million free agent contract this past offseason when Carlton Davis departed for the New England Patriots.

Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was among the top PFF-graded defenders. He secured the fifth interception of his career against Matthew Stafford.

“Aidan made a great play, looked like he was the primary receiver on the damn play. It was a hell of a play and then made me look silly in space," said Stafford. "But yeah, I mean, we moved it good enough to put points on the board. I obviously didn’t connect on a couple there to get the touchdowns that we needed, but those fourth downs were big.”

Unfortunately for Detroit's defense, they were simply unable to get off the field, especially on fourth-down.

“Yeah, no, I was excited. Obviously we had some chances on some third downs and didn’t get it done, but I thought we clutched up, made some plays on fourth down, and were able to get some points out of it," said Stafford. "Playing a good offense like Detroit has, you’ve got to stay with them. Obviously we moved it good in the first half, had the turnover.”

In the second half, Detroit quickly lost their 10-point lead and eventually fell by a score of 41-34.

“Guys just playing one snap at a time. I think that was the key and critical factor," said Rams head coach SeanYou don’t look at the scoreboard. You just continue to try to stack good plays. Stay totally and completely present and over the course of the game, those things compound in a good way if you’re able to put it together offensively, defensively, and in the kicking game. I thought that’s what we were able to do.”

Here is a breakdown of the Lions' highest and lowest PFF-graded players against the NFC West powerhouse squad.

Highest PFF-graded offensive players

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown — 90.1

WR Jameson Williams — 89.3

QB Jared Goff — 84.1

RB David Montgomery — 78.5

OL Penei Sewell — 76.1

Lowest PFF-graded offensive players

TE Giovanni Ricci — 35.5

OL Trystan Colon — 38.8

WR Isaac TeSlaa — 46.1

TE Anthony Firkser — 49.9

OL Graham Glasgow — 54.3

Highest PFF-graded defensive players

DE Aidan Hutchinson — 89.7

Safety Avonte Maddox — 83.2

LB Jack Campbell — 75.6

DL Roy Lopez — 65.2

LB Trevor Nowaske — 64.4

Lowest PFF-graded defensive players

CB D.J. Reed — 29.5

LB Derrick Barnes — 36.5

DL Marcus Davenport – 38.7

CB Rock Ya-Sin — 44.2

DL Alim McNeill — 45.2

