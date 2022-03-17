Lions Sign TE Garrett Griffin

Detroit Lions look to New Orleans Saints for their latest free agent signing.

The Detroit Lions looked to a familiar location with their latest free agent acquisition.

After signing wideout DJ Chark Jr. to a one-year agreement, Detroit has signed a new tight end.

According to NFL Network, former New Orleans Saints tight end Garrett Griffin is signing with Detroit.

Griffin played college football at Air Force from 2012 to 2015 and finished his collegiate career with 41 receptions for 678 yards and eight touchdowns.

Griffin was signed by the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent back in 2016.

The 28-year-old has secured five receptions for 43 yards in 20 regular-season appearances.

Griffin did not appear in any regular season games in either 2018 or 2019.

Current head coach Dan Campbell has familiarity with Griffin, as Detroit's second-year head coach served as an assistant coach and the Saints tights ends coach from 2016-2020.

He is currently in Colorado Springs honoring his yearly Air Force commitment.

NFC North roster news

In a blockbuster trade, the Green Bay Packers are reportedly trading Pro-Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for two prime 2022 picks, sources told ESPN.

