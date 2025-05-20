Lions Sign WR Isaac TeSlaa to Rookie Contract
The Detroit Lions have signed another member of their 2025 draft class to a rookie contract.
Wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa became the latest member of the Lions' 2025 class to ink his rookie deal. TeSlaa posted the news to social media Monday. According to OverTheCap, TeSlaa's rookie deal is worth $6,664,452 over four seasons.
The former Arkansas Razorback was drafted in the third round (No. 70 overall). The Lions traded three third-round picks total over this year and next to move up 32 spots and acquire him.
TeSlaa began his collegiate career at Division II Hillsdale College in Michigan. After dominating to the tune of 68 catches, 1,325 yards and 13 touchdowns, he then transferred to Arkansas. He spent the final two seasons of his collegiate career with the Razorbacks.
In his time at Arkansas, TeSlaa notched 62 catches for 896 yards and five touchdowns. He spent most of his time as a slot receiver, but is expected to transition more to an outside role for the Lions.
He stood out during rookie minicamp, as the team targeted him often throughout the practice open to media members May 9.
"I thought he did a really good job for what we were doing," said offensive coordinator John Morton. "It wasn't a lot, but he tried. He's taking from what he learned in the meeting room out, and (he) went on the field and he was doing it."
The Lions have now signed five of their seven-player draft class, in addition to 11 reported undrafted free agents. Among the rookies who remain unsigned are first-rounder Tyleik Williams and second-rounder Tate Ratledge.
Detroit begins organized team activities next week, with the first session scheduled for May 28-30 and the second set for June 3-5.