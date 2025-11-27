Lions Injury Update: Top WR Could Miss Cowboys Game

The Detroit Lions could be without their top offensive weapons for the next couple of weeks.

In the first quarter of the annual Thanksgiving Day Classic, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown left the game with an injured ankle.

Over the past several seasons, the 26-year-old has emerged as one of the most reliable and consistent at his position.

This season, St. Brown has secured 75 receptions for 884 yards and nine touchdowns, assisting the team to win seven of their first 11 games.

The past couple of weeks, drops have been a concern, but St. Brown indicated that even the best players from other sports fail sometimes.

"Like I tell you guys all the time, I've caught so many balls, I catch so many balls, that for me, it's like, you do have a drop. Curry misses a three, I mean Curry is not going to make every three," St. Brown said. "He's one of the best if not the best shooters ever. So, you know, things happen, you just got to keep going and at the end of the day, I'm going to catch more than I don't."

Initially ruled questionable to return, St. Brown did not end up coming back in a critical game for the Lions.

Head coach Dan Campbell was asked after his team's 31-24 loss to the Packers about the injury to the former USC standout.

"i'll know more tomorrow. I don't feel like this is long, long term," said Campbell.

Detroit's fifth-year head coach noted the team could be without the former fourth-round pick for a game or two, if the reports come back positive and the team is lucky.

Next week, the Lions return to Ford Field to face the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. Unfortunately, the opportunity to win the division for a third-straight year now seems like a longshot, as the Packers were able to sweep Campbell's squad this season.

Detroit's offense was able to find answers offensively without St. Brown, as Jameson Williams, Tom Kennedy, Jahmyr Gibbs and Isaac TeSlaa assisted to shoulder the load.

Detroit's offense struggled to execute on fourth-down, going 0-2. On the other side, the Packers were 3-3 on fourth-down.

St. Brown was able to reach the 500 career reception mark in 77 games. Michael Thomas is the only receiver in league history to achieve that feat in fewer NFL games.

